Psilocybin could help control anorexia

After being labeled for decades as nothing more than substances of abuse, so-called psychedelic drugs are finding more and more space in psychiatry. LSD, ketamine and other hallucinogenic molecules, taken under medical supervision, appear to be effective in relieving the symptoms of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and potentially many other mental pathologies as well. Among these also anorexia, as suggested by the results of a small study carried out by researchers at the University of California in San Diego, published on the pages of Nature Medicine.

The research specifically tested the safety and tolerability of psilocybin (the active ingredient contained in hallucinogenic mushrooms) in patients with anorexia nervosa, a condition for which there is currently a complete lack of effective pharmacological options. The substance has already been shown in the past to relieve psychological symptoms such as anxiety, and to improve cognitive flexibility and self-acceptance. But above all, it is capable of modulating the functioning of the brain serotonin system (which is hypothesized to play a role in the development of anorexia), even with a single administration, unlike the most common serotonergic antidepressants, which require continuous intake to exercise their effect, and therefore expose patients to the risk of side effects and drug addiction.

The first step in testing the use of a new drug is always to verify its safety, and that’s what the researchers at the Californian University did in their study. 10 women between the ages of 18 and 40 suffering from anorexia nervosa participated in the trial, which involved a single administration of a 25 milligram tablet of psilocybin, associated with a program of psychological support. 3 months after the start of the experiment, the researchers then assessed the physical and psychological health conditions of the 10 participants, finding the absence of serious side effects, and a substantial improvement in the results of an eating disorder evaluation test for 4 patients.

Encouraging results, which deserve to be investigated with further clinical trials carried out on a larger population and by providing a control group, so as to be able to reliably evaluate the potential efficacy of psilocybin in the treatment of anorexia.

