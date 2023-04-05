Severe itching combined with pain, burning sensation, tightness and dryness of the skin, cracking, scaling, redness and even bleeding. Psoriasis sufferers can experience all of this. Furthermore, in many cases this pathology is also associated with the metabolic syndrome or a form of arthritis. Result: psoriasis is a disease that compromises quality of life, productivity in the workplace, emotional well-being. Now comes good news for adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy: the European Commission has approved deucravacitinib, the first oral therapy with a novel mechanism of action approved for this indication in the last 10 years .

The illness

In Italy there are an estimated 1.8 million patients with psoriasis, of which about 500,000 have the moderate and severe form. “Psoriasis is a chronic immune-mediated systemic disease – says Piergiorgio Malagoli, Head of the PsoCare Unit of the IRCCS Policlinico San Donato in Milan -. Nine out of ten patients suffer from forma vulgaris, or plaque psoriasis, characterized by distinct oval or round plaques, usually covered with whitish scales. In recent years, innovative drugs have been approved that have improved symptoms and quality of life. However, the problem of delayed diagnosis and access to the most innovative treatments still remains: for moderate to severe cases, those for which a highly effective treatment is required, it is estimated that it will take 12 years before the patient is able to obtain adequate therapy. “In our country there is the problem of limited access to highly specialized medicines – continues Malagoli -. At the moment, only a few reference healthcare facilities, authorized at national level, administer the most innovative therapies. Dermatologists in the area hardly recommend medicines that they cannot prescribe to their clients. This situation can create problems, especially for patients affected by the most severe forms of psoriasis”. For them, having an oral drug could be a solution to keep the disease under control without wasting years.

The new drug

Deucravacitinib is a small molecule with a very high selective capacity: it manages to block only one protein, TYK2, essential for the transmission of the inflammation signal, typical of the pathogenesis of psoriasis. At the same time, however, it does not inhibit other proteins such as JAK1, JAK2 or JAK3, which are also involved in inflammatory processes but whose inhibition would also lead to undesirable effects. “All this translates into an excellent efficacy of the treatment which also presents good levels of safety and tolerability”, explains Antonio Costanzo, Full Professor of Dermatology and director of the UOC of Dermatology at IRCCS Istituto Clinico Humanitas – Rozzano, Milan. In fact, clinical studies have demonstrated not only the efficacy of the new molecule but also a constant safety profile in patients over three years of continuous treatment.

Long-term adherence

“Another unsatisfied need of Italian patients is to obtain long-term disease control – concludes Costanzo -. For several years we have had very advanced treatments such as monoclonal antibodies or biological drugs available. However, these are injection therapies that require a cold chain. Therefore their administration can be very complex. Being able to have an oral drug such as deucravacitinib available in Italy in the future, which has a good level of efficacy and safety, could represent a great advantage”.