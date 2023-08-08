Psoriasis: everything you need to know

Let’s talk about psoriasis through an in-depth study by Irccs Humanitas.

The psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that induces a abnormal growth of the epidermis. The disease causes skin inflammation and a growth disorder of the keratinocytesresulting in the formation of plaques detected, of a bright red colour, covered with whitish scales, present in particular on the elbows, knees and scalp. However, it can occur on all areas of the body, including the nails.

It can strike at any age, but 75% of cases appear before the age of 40 and a juvenile onset or even during childhood-adolescence is not infrequent. The prevalence of psoriasis in the general population is estimated to be around 2%.

Advertisements

Cause

At the base of psoriasis there is a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Some people are more prone to abnormal skin inflammation, which is exacerbated by external environmental triggers, such as:

Physical trauma – Psoriasis often arises following a trauma such as a road accident, a hospitalization for illness, a bone fracture, a particularly debilitating surgery. In these cases, it is not clear whether it is the trauma that induces psoriasis, or the resulting psychic stress, or both.

Stress – It is a factor that promotes inflammation for the body and is therefore considered a trigger for many inflammatory skin diseases, including psoriasis. For example, many patients report the onset of the first skin manifestations following a major bereavement.

Infections streptococciche – They are the cause of guttate psoriasis, but they can also aggravate other forms.

Medicines – The intake of some drugs (such as beta blockers, lithium, gold salts, synthetic antimalarials) can induce psoriasis or aggravate existing psoriasis. Forms of psoriasis

The disease can present itself in different forms, the main ones being:

“Vulgar” plaque psoriasis – It is the most common form, hence the name “vulgar”. It typically manifests as a well-defined, erythematous plaque covered with silvery-white scaling scales. The individual plates can have different diameters and can merge together to cover entire areas of the body. The severity of psoriasis can be assessed by the degree of extension, erythema, thickness and desquamation.

Guttate psoriasis – It occurs more commonly in young people, after a Streptococcus infection, usually tonsillar. It manifests itself with the appearance on the skin of papules whose size ranges from one millimeter to one centimeter in diameter, similar in appearance to that of a raindrop, present above all on the trunk. Typically, 10-15 days before the eruption the patient had an episode of streptococcal pharyngotonsillitis. In fact, it is believed that there is a structural similarity between some molecules of the skin and a streptococcus protein, so that, in the event of infection, there is an activation of T lymphocytes, which induce the psoriatic reaction. In these forms, it is essential to first treat the infection with antibiotics.

Psoriasis adventurers – Can be localized or generalized. The localized form manifests itself preferentially in the palmar and plantar areas, with the appearance of small sub-corneal pustules, which superficially desquamate. In the most severe forms, signs of erythema, hyperkeratosis and fissures appear. Palmoplantar pustular psoriasis is often confused with other forms that manifest in the same way, such as dyshidrosis, contact dermatitis, irritant dermatitis. Generalized pustular psoriasis is instead a serious form in which pustules appear over a large part of the body surface, but fortunately it is rarer.

Erythrodermic psoriasis – It is a severe form that often represents the evolution of an untreated psoriasis, commonly induced by stress, drugs and coexisting diseases. In the presence of erythrodermic psoriasis, the entire skin area becomes erythematous and scaling, with consequent alteration of the skin’s barrier function. It is therefore a delicate situation due to the risk of excessive loss of fluids and heat, which requires hospitalization of the patient for adequate therapeutic support.

Seborrheic psoriasis – It is a very common form of psoriasis, also called sebopsoriasis. It is characterized by the presence of lesions very similar to seborrheic dermatitis, but whose appearance is more “dry”. Furthermore, the lesions can also affect areas that are not normally affected by seborrheic dermatitis.

Inverse psoriasis – This form of psoriasis is often difficult to diagnose because it involves sites that are considered non-“classical”, i.e. areas of folds, such as the axillary folds, inguinal folds, genital area and the intergluteal fold. Typically in these areas there is no desquamation and psoriasis manifests itself with reddish, shiny patches with well-defined edges, sometimes itchy. Very often patients are treated for resistant mycoses without benefit before being diagnosed with inverse psoriasis.

Palmar-plantar psoriasis – This form of psoriasis affects the palms of the hands or the soles of the feet, or both. It is characterized by the appearance of erythema, scales, thickening of the skin and skin fissures, which can also be very painful. This form of psoriasis is very debilitating and interferes with the person’s walking and daily activities.

Asbestos psoriasis (or asbestosis tinea or asbestosis pityriasis) – It only shows up on the scalp with the formation of adherent whitish scales that tenaciously wrap around the hair shaft.

Psoriatic onychopathy – it can also affect the fingernails and toenails, psoriatic nail disease can affect only one nail, a part of it, or all the fingernails and toenails. Signs of the disease on the nails appear as pitting of the lamina, longitudinal streaks, yellow-orange spots and thickening of the nail. Psoriatic nail disease can help guide the diagnosis in the presence of doubts.

Psoriatic arthritis – It is a form of inflammatory arthritis that most commonly affects thesacroiliac joint and the joints of the hands and feet, but it can also affect other joints (wrists, elbows, knees, ankles) and which can also occur in the absence of skin psoriasis. Especially in the earliest forms, psoriatic arthritis is frequently associated with inflammation of the connective tissues of the joints and tendons (enthesitis and tendonitis), such as Achilles tendinitis. Another typical manifestation is dactylitis, or painful inflammation with intense swelling of the joints of one or more fingers. Dermatological visit for the diagnosis of psoriasis

The diagnosis is made by dermatologist specialist during a dermatological visit, through a careful clinical examination and an adequate collection of the clinical history of the person in the anamnesis phase. In rare cases of diagnostic doubt, the specialist can carry out a skin biopsyby taking a skin sample for laboratory testing.

Treatment

Psoriasis has a chronic-relapsing course, therefore predisposed people can undergo even very long states of remission (i.e. absence of disease), but psoriasis can recur, especially in the presence of stressful factors.

When present, treatment should be adjusted to the severity of the disease. In particularly severe forms with very extensive disease and in those in which sensitive areas such as the genital area or visible areas such as the face and hands are involved, psoriasis can impact the psychic balance and quality of life, interfering with social activities and working.

The treatments are:

Topical treatments with creams, gels, ointments, lotions with an emollient and decapping effect (i.e. aimed at reducing the thickness of the plaques)

Topical treatments with drugspredominantly combinations of corticosteroids and calcipotriol or topical retinoids

Systemic therapy with retinoids (acitretin), methotrexate, cyclosporine

Biological drugs

After thirty years, the introduction of biological drugs has represented a real revolution in the treatment of psoriasis. Biologics are drugs that are highly effective and have few side effects. They are monoclonal antibodies specifically designed to block one or more inflammatory molecules (TNF or various interleukins) that trigger and support the inflammatory process of psoriasis

These drugs are administered via subcutaneous injections and are very specific: in fact, they only act where the inflammation induced by psoriasis is present. They are used only for the most severe forms of the disease and some of these drugs can act simultaneously on both the joint pain of psoriatic arthritis and the skin plaques.

Nurse Times editorial team

Source: Irccs Humanitas

Follow us on:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

