Psoriasis, natural remedies to combat a widespread disease

To alleviate the ailments caused by psoriasis, there are, in addition to drugs, some natural remedies that are really simple to adopt.

The psoriasis it is a more common skin pathology than you think and unfortunately at the moment there is still no cure capable of eradicating it. It mostly affects individuals between the ages of 11 and 45 and its effects are quite annoying: itchy, red and whitish spots, thicker skinespecially in the areas corresponding to the knees, scalp, hands, elbows and feet.

Although there is no definitive cure because according to experts it would be the genetic makeup that determines psoriasis, the consequences of the pathology can be mitigated in the first place by drugs (for which you must always consult your doctor) and then also by natural remedies which are reach of all.

These natural remedies are of great help against psoriasis: unthinkable benefits

The natural ingredients useful to counteract the psoriasis which we are going to list, we specify, they are by no means a substitute for medical care, but they only represent an additional help in order to better face the effects of the disease. Let’s see them one by one:

Aloe vera: the gel of this plant is widely used due to its moisturizing and soothing properties. Helps limit skin irritation and scaly effect. With two tablespoons of 100% pure gel and a tablespoon of coconut butter you can prepare a cream to spread on the affected skin areas whenever necessary.

Oat flour: for those suffering from psoriasis, an excellent habit is to apply this product with great anti-inflammatory power to the skin after being exposed to the sun. Oatmeal can also be used while taking a bath: dissolve 100 grams of flour in 5 liters of water and boil for two minutes, then pour the liquid into a tub full of water for a bath where it will remain soaking for about 15 minutes.

Sun exposure: always with the necessary precautions, hydrating the skin well and keeping it protected with the right creams, sunbathing is the most effective remedy against inflamed skin.

Arnica oil: add 100 grams of olive oil to 6 tablespoons of flowers. Cook the mixture obtained in a bain-marie for three minutes, then let it macerate in the dark in a closed container and keep it there for a week. After this period, filter the product and start the daily applications. Also very useful oessential lii such as chamomile, bergamot, geranium, lavender.

Diet: also for psoriasis, particular attention to nutrition is required. Olive oil, dried fruit, eggs, lemons, oranges, tomatoes, peppers, spinach and other foods rich in vitamin C, zinc, beta carotene, antioxidants and selenium are invaluable allies against the worsening of the disease. The watchword is ‘hydration’so it is recommended to drink plenty of water.