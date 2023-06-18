Psoriasis: what it is, causes, diagnosis and treatment of the skin disease

Those who suffer from it have to live with a condition that causes discomfort, pain and embarrassment for most of their lives. Psoriasis is a chronic, non-communicable inflammatory disease, which mainly affects the skin and nails, but which has a systemic nature: it is able to involve various organs in different systems. It is due to a persistent state of activation of the immune system and is therefore called a immune mediated disease. It also features a chronic relapsing coursewith alternating periods of exacerbation and remission.

what is psoriasis — Psoriasis is characterized by the increase of epidermal cell proliferation and manifests itself mostly with erythematous-squamous plaques (reddened and scaly skin thickenings) located mainly on knees, elbows, scalp, lumbosacral area and on the palms of the hands and feet. It can affect people of all ages and in all geographic areas of the world.

types of psoriasis — They recognize each other 5 types of psoriasis, identified by skin lesions and different clinical features. There plaque psoriasis (vulgar psoriasis, the most common) manifests itself with well-demarcated red plaques covered with silvery-white scales, that adventurer it is characterized by pustules located in various areas of the body, which then generally evolve into crusts. Then there are the guttate psoriasis (manifesting as small, scaly red papules), the erythrodermic psoriasis (with large inflamed purplish-red spots, shiny and oedematous, with scaling and/or fissures) and the inverse psoriasiswhich presents as smooth areas of red, inflamed skin. See also AstraZeneca and thrombosis, that's why the risk drops after the second dose

causes and diagnosis of psoriasis — The diagnosis of psoriasis is clinical, based on the observation of the cutaneous manifestation of the disease by the general practitioner or specialist. Not all psoriasis is the same: it can manifest itself with clinical pictures of variable severity, from a small number of skin lesions to the involvement of more extensive body areas. To date there is not a single trigger: psoriasis is one multifactorial disease, that is, a pathological condition to which genetic, environmental and immunological factors contribute. The Role of the immune system as a cause of psoriasis is one of the main topics of clinical research. Although there is speculation that psoriasis may be an autoimmune disease, a definite autoantigen has not yet been identified as responsible. Psoriasis can also be triggered by external triggers and internal such as skin trauma (scratches, abrasions, burns), infections, stress, smoking, obesity and some medications.