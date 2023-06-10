Psoriasis with pustules: rare and unpredictable disease

Generalized pustular psoriasis (PGP, or psoriasis with pustules) is a rare and serious skin disease that causes pustular lesions all over the body.

PGP is also known as Von Zumbusch disease, a rare and acute form of psoriasis that is debilitating for the people who have it. In this article, we’ll explore PGP in detail, including its causes, symptoms, diagnoses, and available treatments.

What is Psoriasis with pustules

It’s about a pathology autoimmune in which the immune system attack them skin cells, causing inflammation that causes pustules and rashes to form. There is no cure for PGP, but there are treatments available to relieve symptoms and prevent complications.

The exact cause of PGP has not yet been identified. However, there are some hypotheses about the possible triggers of the disease. For example, experts believe that genetic predisposition may play an important role in the development of Psoriasis with pustules. Some also suggest that certain medications and infections can trigger the disease.

Symptoms of autoimmune disease

The symptomatology of PGP they can vary from person to person. However, typical signs of the disease include:

Pustules all over the body, often accompanied by redness and peeling of the skin.

Fever and chills.

Headache and general malaise.

Joint pain and stiffness.

PGP is very unpredictable: i symptoms they can arise suddenly and disappear after a few days or last for weeks. Furthermore, the disease is often disabling, preventing the normal daily activities of the people who suffer from it. The shame and the reaction of the people who meet at the sight of the pustules creates a strong discomfort up to lead to the isolation and depression of those who have the Generalized Pustular Psoriasis.

The diagnosis of PGP it is usually performed by the dermatologist, who performs a visual assessment of the skin and gathers information about the patient’s medical condition and medications taken. In some cases, it may be necessary to make one biopsy of the skin to confirm the diagnosis of Psoriasis.

Treatments and therapies for Psoriasis with pustules

Therapies that counteract Psoriasis with pustules should be indicated by your doctor or specialist, these may include:

Medicines to reduce inflammation, such as steroids and immunosuppressive drugs.

Light therapy, which uses ultraviolet light to reduce inflammation in the skin.

Biological therapies, which use drugs that block specific components of the immune system responsible for inflammation.

In some cases, hospitalization may be required to adequately treat the Psoriasis adventurers when it is severe and widespread.

In conclusion it can be said that the Psoriasis with pustules it is a rare and serious disease that can cause considerable discomfort to those affected. The first step in dealing with the disease is to consult a dermatologist expert in Psoriasis and follow your doctor’s advice to improve your quality of life.