It is necessary to overcome appearances. Because psoriasis, in addition to its typical manifestations on the skin, has a very strong impact on the life of those who suffer from it. This is why a diagnosis as timely as possible becomes essential to intervene in time, act with the most suitable therapies and thus guarantee patients a better quality of life. This is the focus of the traveling campaign “Beyond the appearances”, promoted by Janssen Immunology in collaboration with the Emilia-Romagna Rheumatic Patients Association (Amrer), National Association “Friends for the Skin” (Anap), National Association of Rheumatic Patients ( Anmar), Association of Italian psoriasis friends of the Corazza Foundation (Apiafco) and National Association of people with rheumatological and rare diseases (Apmarr), which intends to raise awareness and inform about psoriatic disease and its possible manifestations and implications.

Chronic immune-mediated diseases such as psoriasis, from which about 2 million Italians suffer, have a very heavy impact on the lives of patients. In addition to skin lesions, which can occur in limited or very large areas of the body, the disease and its main manifestation, psoriatic arthritis, an inflammatory disease that affects about 30% of psoriatic patients, causes pain, swelling and stiffness of the joints , fatigue, difficulty in carrying out routine activities, anxiety, stress and depression. “Communicating the diagnosis of psoriasis to the patient is never an easy thing, because it is a disease with which he will have to live and on which one cannot know a priori what the evolution will be”, explains Antonio Costanzo, director of Dermatology at the Humanitas Institute of Milan.





Patient-tailored care

Today, however, drugs are available that can improve patients’ quality of life, reduce injuries and, consequently, relieve symptoms. “A treatment proves effective when it leads to a reduction in lesions of more than 90% and indirectly to an improvement in the patient’s quality of life,” continues the expert. “Today there are many drugs available to achieve this result, but it is important to decide on which inflammatory mechanism to intervene according to the patient to be treated”. Therefore, the multidisciplinary collaboration between dermatologist and rheumatologist is fundamental to guarantee the most adequate and personalized therapy. “We have several biological drugs already approved or in the process of approval with which to intervene, but the choice of the correct one can only be made if you look at the disease as a whole, considering every aspect”, explains Lorenzo Dagna, head of Immunology, rheumatology, allergology and rare diseases at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.





The campaign around Italy