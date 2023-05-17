Psychedelic Therapy: What is it and how does it work?

Psychedelic-assisted therapy has been shown to be effective in people with post-traumatic stress. When these substances are prescribed on an occasional basis, they help to effect a valid emotional change in the context of the intervention. Find out more in this article.

Psychedelic therapy is a promising intervention with broad scientific support. Institutions like the Johns Hopkins Center, for example, have been investigating this approach for years; specifically, psilocybin. Experts suggest that this type of resource could revolutionize the field of mental health.

Clinical trials for psychological treatment began in the 1990s, with interesting results. Right now, it’s known which have the ability to relieve symptoms of depression, anxiety and addictions. It should be noted, however, that the administration of these substances is carried out by professionals and in controlled environments. Read on to find out more.

Psychedelic treatment with psilocybin can relieve major depressive disorder in adults, for a median of 30 days.

What is Psychedelic Therapy?

This is one technique used by psychiatry in which psychedelics are used to treat various mental conditions. Perhaps the first thing that comes to mind are drugs that, like LSD, emerged in the 1950s and 1960s and ended up being made illegal. They are even linked to more than one spiritual practice with deep historical roots.

Not, science has spent decades conducting studies that are regulated and approved by medical institutions. For example, there is evidence showing that the psilocybin it is an alkaloid with great potential for mental health. Thus, it appears that these mushrooms from tropical regions would serve as antidepressants.

A study by the University of Maryland in Baltimore shows how the emergence of these treatments would mean a change in the approach to many ailments.

It should be noted that sometimes traditional approaches to major depression or PTSD are not entirely effective. In these cases, the safe administration of psychedelic compounds can be the difference between the success and failure of the intervention.

In what areas has psychedelic therapy shown benefits?

Thanks to the trials of medical, university and pharmacological institutions the benefits of these substances are increasingly known. Its microdosing generates transformations in brain mechanisms that result in calming emotional pain, increased mental focus and a change in perception. The following are the areas where significant improvements are identified:

Psychedelic therapy would be helpful for people with addictions.

Progress is noted in patients with persistent depression and anxiety.

There are also relevant data in terminal cancer patients suffering from high existential anxiety. With this treat your mood is favored.

Research published in The Lancet showed that the treatment with methylenedioxymethamphetamine reduces symptoms of post-traumatic stress in military, police and firefighters , for example.

The outlawing of psychedelics in the 1960s caused them to become stigmatized. It wasn’t until the 1990s when deep exploration of these substances was revived, thanks to a new biotechnology focused on improving mental health treatments.

Psilocybin, an alkaloid obtained from a type of mushroom, is the most widely used substance in psychedelic therapy.

Types of psychedelic assisted therapy

Psychedelic therapy includes several substances that have a veritable body of scientific research behind them. While some regulatory bodies generate legal inertia and block progress, there is already a shift in mindset in the area.

In the coming years this form of treatment will be standardised. For now, the different options that exist are detailed below.

1. Psilocybin

Psilocybin is the active compound in mushrooms and the most studied substance in psychedelic therapy. In an article in the magazine Nature Medicine, the potential of this alkaloid as an antidepressant is highlighted; but the truth is that the mechanisms by which it obtains this advantage are not well known.

2.LSD

Lysergic acid diethylamide causes more dynamic brain activity. This is a step towards changes in behavior and thinking. LSD is effective in the treatment of addictions and for the terminally ill suffering from severe anxiety.

3. Ayahuasca

Ayahuasca alters consciousness and its main substance, N,N-dimethyltryptamine or DMT, acts as a major hallucinogen. Studies like the one published in the journal Psychopharmacology they highlight that this form of therapy would positively regulate mood.

The therapeutic application of ayahuasca, in highly monitored clinical settings, indicates benefits in addictions to alcohol, cocaine and tobacco.

4.MDMA

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine of MDMA, note come ecstasy of Molly, it is a type of synthetic psychoactive drug that affects serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine. It produces well-being, reduces anxiety and increases energy. In the future, he would innovate in PTSD treatments.

How are psychedelic therapies applied?

The organizations currently studying the area the most are the National Center for Biotechnology Information and the United States National Library of Medicine. At the moment, there is no clear, standardized regulation of how psychedelic therapy is administered.

The ingestion of these substances takes place by microdosing; that is, in very low doses, usually ranging from one tenth or even one twentieth of a normal dose. However, the following guidelines should be considered:

There is constant monitoring of possible effects.

A medical screening and hospitalization process is followed to identify people who can benefit most from this approach.

The administration of psychedelics is carried out by a professional trained in this technique and in a clinical setting.

The psychedelic substance is re-administered two to four weeks apart. It has been seen, for example, that the effects of psilocybin in treating depression usually last for a month.

Il Journal of Psychopharmacology notes that, aside from positive experiences with microdosing psychedelics, future risk-focused research is pertinent, no matter how small the quantities provided. They recommend preclinical studies including biological and cognition parameters.

Although methods of psychedelic therapy have been revealed to suggest benefits in various areas of mental health, it is not yet possible to accurately describe the changes it produces in the body in order to derive the claimed effects.

Some Silicon Valley workers have tried psychedelic therapy, seeing how it improved their productivity.

A budding therapy, but with gaps and contraindications

Psychedelic therapy is not for everyone and therefore rigorous analysis is done in every case. There are contraindications, both psychological and physiological. Thus, there are patients who are usually excluded because they are more susceptible to such effects; They are listed below:

People with schizophrenia.

Patients with a history of epilepsy.

Psychosis and great emotional dysregulation.

Patients with cardiovascular problems.

We are therefore faced with an approach of great scientific interest, but which is still in its initial stages. Clinical trials are encouraging, however it is important to note that its exact mechanisms of action are still unknown. This means that treatments are highly personalized and supervised at all times.

It is certain that a versatile and useful resource in the field of mental health will be available in the coming years.

