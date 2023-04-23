Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, Barbara Capovani is dead

Pisa, 23 April 2023 – Barbara Capovanithe psychiatrist attacked in PisaAnd dead. This is learned from the latest medical bulletin issued by Asl Toscana northwest and Aou Pisa. “The procedure for ascertaining death with neurological criteria concluded at 11.40 pm – reads the bulletin –” Santa Clara of Pisa.

In the previous medical bulletin it was understood that all hope had already vanished. “Initiate the assessment procedures of death cerebral”, was announced by the Pisan hospital at 17:40. Now, as per the express will of the professor as well as head of the “SPDC – Psychiatric Service for Diagnosis and Treatment” of the Santa Chiara hospital, we will proceed to organ donation. A final act of generosity from a woman who has dedicated her life to caring for others.

Everything was done to try and save the doctor. Despite a surgery and every attempt by the doctors to recover, his conditions were far too serious to be able to hope for a miracle.

Doctor Barbara Capovani with her dog

Meanwhile, he is in prison in Pisa Gianluca Paul Seung, the attacker of the psychiatrist Capovani and his patient since 2019. His was a premeditated ambush. Twenty-four hours before the attack, in fact, as ascertained by the forces of order thanks to the surveillance cameras present outside the hospital, the 35-year-old man residing in Torre del Lago (Viareggio) had gone to look for the doctor, but without success. The next day the man came back out of the pavilion, dressed in dark clothes, his face covered by a mask, a hat on his head and a backpack on his shoulders, he waited for the woman, mother of three children, around 18 he finished his shift, went out and approached his bicycle left in a rack just outside the door. Right there as she was bending over and was removing the padlock, the attacker surprised her from behind by hitting her skull repeatedly.

Many wonder if the tragedy could have been avoided. In fact, Seung, in addition to being in treatment, had numerous precedents including harassment of a minor e the attack on a psychiatrist at the Versilia hospital in Viareggio. In his many posts on Facebook, where he called himself a “shaman mediator between invisible and visible”, there was the denunciation of alleged plots, invectives and attacks against politicians and magistrates. Seung had created another page entitled Associazione Adup or ‘Psychiatric User Defense Association’, and among his targets there were also doctors, including Dr. Barbara Capovani.