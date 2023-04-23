Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, the process for brain death is underway

breaking latest news – The verification procedure of began this afternoon brain dead on the psychiatrist of Pisa, Barbara Capovani, attacked two days ago and reduced to the point of dying presumably by a 35-year-old former patient arrested last night and now in the Don Bosco Prison in Pisa.

“This afternoon, around 5.40 pm, at the end of the verification of all the necessary clinical and instrumental tests – they let us know in the medical bulletin together with the Pisan University Hospital and the North-West Tuscany Local Health Authority – the commission of specialists ordered the start of the brain death assessment procedure on the patient, the conclusion of which is expected around 11.40pm. At the end of the observation period, the organs will be donated, thus complying with his express will that the family members have shared”.

Barbara Capovani, was in very serious condition after being brutally hit with bolts in front of the Santa Chiara hospital in the Tuscan city. According to investigators, the alleged attacker harbored strong grudges against the doctor who had treated him.

The man would call himself one shaman and only a year ago he would have spat and used stinging spray against a guard of the Court of Lucca where he had been summoned for a trial for interruption of public service.

