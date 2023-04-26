Printable version

Press release no. 18

Release date April 26, 2023

Psychiatrist attacked, Schillaci “Today decree for new mental health technical table”

“The tragedy that struck Barbara Capovani has brought attention back to mental health, an extremely delicate and important issue on which we have already been engaged for the past few months to define strategies and actions for the promotion of mental health. I will sign the decree for the establishment of the new technical table, inspired by the values ​​of quality, equity, efficiency and safety. The table is the result of this commitment: compared to the previous one, it will be more streamlined, in order to guarantee efficiency and effectiveness with respect to emerging mental health issues and will have the task of enhancing the quality of prevention, treatment and rehabilitation pathways available to citizens through the verification of the criteria of appropriateness and congruence. We intend to promote the improvement of the quality of mental health, in every age group, starting from the identification of social, welfare and organizational criticalities. We will also start a discussion at parliamentary level to verify the adequacy of the current legislation to the management and control needs of the most difficult situations”.

This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declared at the end of the discussion with experts in the psychiatry sector and with the General Directorate of Prevention of the Ministry of Health.

The technical table will make use of working groups focused on specific topics including: epidemiology and prevention; organization of departments, service personnel, safety and stress protection; treatment pathways for offenders with mental disorders; Rems and prison; well-being in the developmental age; gender and mother-child mental health protection; technological innovation and digital mental health.