Home » Psychiatrist killed, Barbara Capovani’s organs donated: even a child saved
Health

Psychiatrist killed, Barbara Capovani’s organs donated: even a child saved

by admin
Psychiatrist killed, Barbara Capovani’s organs donated: even a child saved

The beneficiary of the kidney donation, while keeping his identity absolutely covered by privacy, it was a child who had been waiting for a compatible organ for a long timewithout being able to receive it.

Also donated the liver that arrived in Milan for an emergency transplant. Another life-saving intervention, which followed the process of the procedures.
Heart, lungs and another kidney instead they were sentia Siena for the consolidated circuit of transplants.

Private funerals

Doctor’s funeral they will almost certainly take place on Sunday with a ceremony at the La Sapienza University of Pisa. The psychiatrist’s partner, Michele Bellandi, explained: «We’ll have a private ceremony and keep Barbara’s commitment which has always been to change a system with laws that he now deemed inadequate. In his life he has always helped anyone and he has done it in silence ».

See also  Medicine and the mountains, meeting with Miserocchi

You may also like

The European Commission today presented its proposal for...

War Ukraine Russia. Phone call between Zelensky and...

The plans for EU pharmaceutical legislation endanger the...

From RNA, new possible treatments for tumors. The...

Call for 46 doctors to be hired in...

On the trail of the sunshine vitamin /...

the doctor also saved the life of a...

Frustration with fries: do fries really make you...

Discovered molecular rings involved in a pediatric tumor...

Acoustic Pollution, when noise hurts: health risks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy