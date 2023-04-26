Psychiatrist killed, Barbara Capovani’s organs donated: even a child saved

The beneficiary of the kidney donation, while keeping his identity absolutely covered by privacy, it was a child who had been waiting for a compatible organ for a long timewithout being able to receive it.

Also donated the liver that arrived in Milan for an emergency transplant. Another life-saving intervention, which followed the process of the procedures.

Heart, lungs and another kidney instead they were sentia Siena for the consolidated circuit of transplants.

Private funerals Doctor’s funeral they will almost certainly take place on Sunday with a ceremony at the La Sapienza University of Pisa. The psychiatrist’s partner, Michele Bellandi, explained: «We’ll have a private ceremony and keep Barbara’s commitment which has always been to change a system with laws that he now deemed inadequate. In his life he has always helped anyone and he has done it in silence ».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

