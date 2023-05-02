Psychiatrist killed, demonstrations throughout Italy – Healthcare

news-txt”>

On Wednesday 3 May, starting at 8pm, psychiatrists and other mental health professionals, doctors and health workers will take to the streets in various Italian cities to remember Barbara Capovani, the psychiatrist killed a few days ago in Pisa.

The demonstrations, called with the support of the Provincial Orders of Doctors and the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip), with the support of other professional and scientific societies, aim to raise awareness among the population and institutions on the issue of violence in the health workplace . At the moment the cities involved are Milan, Turin, Bologna, Cagliari, Palermo, Rome, Teramo, Ragusa, Naples, Genoa, Bari, Perugia, Catania, Syracuse, Bolzano, L’Aquila, San Benedetto del Tronto, Messina.

“The murder of our colleague Barbara has definitively opened our eyes to a dramatic condition that each of us experiences every day on the front line and at every level in care contexts”, comments the president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip) Emi bondi. “Our structures, as well as those of healthcare in general, have become places of danger and anguish”.

Specialists point out that psychiatry has been exposed to resource cuts and downsizing of structures for years. Furthermore, “the increase in referrals of offenders to the Psychiatric Services is shifting the problems of the prisons and structures that have replaced the Judicial Psychiatric Hospitals – the so-called REMS – onto the other structures of Psychiatry, forcing it to deal with those who cannot stay at rules of normal coexistence”, the psychiatrists report in a note.

“This state of affairs is a condition that is no longer acceptable and the lack of solutions to these problems can no longer be postponed”, concludes Bondi.