Psychiatrist killed, the common front of doctors: “National emergency violence”. And the League wants to review the Basaglia law

While the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci announces “more police posts in hospitals” and severe penalties “for those who attack health and social care personnel” to quell the revolt of doctors and psychiatrists in the face of the violent death of Barbara Capovani, the League goes so far as to ask for a review of the Basaglia law. That historical norm, that is, which in 1978 allowed Italy to close asylums and regulate compulsory medical treatment by establishing public mental health services.

According to sources from the Carroccio, the brutal attack on the 55-year-old psychiatrist, killed outside the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa by one of her patients with a previous history and paranoid delusions – Gianluca Paul Seung – “strengthens the conviction that a profound reflection on law 180 is necessary and can no longer be postponed. Too often doctors, health personnel, families and patients are left alone: ​​a new and updated law is needed”.

From asylums to Rems, the reform is halfway through

That law will be 45 years old on May 1st. A point on which there is no going back. Since then, another turning point has taken place in 2014 with the overcoming of judicial psychiatric hospitals after reports of their dramatic conditions. And it was the turn of the Rems (Residences for Security Measures), born in 2015 with the aim of widespread and more humane assistance to welcome people with mental problems who commit crimes but who are affected by difficulties of resources and organic. In addition to more legal than practical security problems. Cases like Seung’s often lack solutions. On Republic Joseph Nicholas, director of the mental health department of Rome’s ASL 5, which includes three Rems, strongly defended the closure of the asylums, “a just act, an act of humanization”. And he denounced, however, at the same time that “the law on the Rems was a failure. We are in a perennial condition of danger, while for subjects such as Barbara Capovani’s attacker there are no adequate structures”.

Hence the letter from the directors of 130 mental health departments in Italy with which to ask the premier Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Health Schillaci to follow up on the 2022 Consulta ruling which called for a reform of the Rems to meet the real needs of patients, legislation to protect victims of potential assaults and the involvement of the Ministry of Justice for the application of security measures.

Schillaci announced for the day after tomorrow, Wednesday 26 April, “a meeting for the reorganization of the table on psychiatry” defining an “unacceptable violence” that leaves the aggression and death of the psychiatrist “astonished” and promising to seek every “possible way to prevent violence and ensure the highest levels of safety for those who take care of the physical and mental health of citizens”.

Psychiatrists with mourning on their arm: “The mental health system has been dismantled”

The specialists of the Italian Society of Psychiatry, who at 12 noon observed a minute’s silence for their colleague and will wear mourning on their arm until May 1st, asked for an urgent meeting because the “exponential growth in the need for mental health is accompanied by a progressive and silent dismantling of that organization, albeit imperfect, which was born in the two decades that followed the application of Law 180. With a significant loss of human resources and the lack of rotation of the new recruits – this is their alarm – we are witnessing an unprecedented impoverishment of public services in recent years, which reduces the response capacity of mental health departments, which are already in serious difficulty”.

The Sip recalls that it has “several times invoked the need for adequate means and highlighted the critical issues of the current model of psychiatric assistance, which has matured in a different era and in a different social fabric, and which currently has to manage new profiles of gravity”. So here is the list of urgent priorities: “Paths that give dignity to our work and a new centrality to our services, which grapple with these patients on difficult terrain. Prevention of acts of violence, to reduce risk conditions through operational protocols integrated with the police and the emergencies-urgencies system. Information and training initiatives, and to sensitize the healthcare companies to adopt specific safety protocols for each risk situation, which effectively support the operators of the healthcare professions “. For all of this, “resources” and “wide-ranging planning are needed, which concerns the organizational and structural structure of mental health and which safeguards the safety of the operators”.

Doctors: “Daily aggressions no longer tolerable”

The same alarm raised by the chorus of doctors. A common front, united this time, which defines violence against health workers “a national emergency”. “55% of colleagues report having suffered violence – says the president of the National Federation of Doctors’ Orders, Philip Rings – and 48% think it’s normal. The Minister initiates solutions, including the increase in personnel and the presence of cultural mediators in the emergency rooms”.

“We do risky work without protection or guarantees – add the two Scientific Societies of Internal Medicine (Fadoi and Simi) together with the Scientific Society of Emergency-Urgency Medicine (Simeu) – We are now exposed daily, almost as if it were a terrifying normality, to episodes of violence and unjustified protests with a greater risk of being targeted for malpractice rather than protected by justice. A paradoxical situation that all the health professions have been denouncing for years and which can no longer be tolerated”, they stigmatize. And they ask “once again real guarantees for health professionals and a decriminalization of the medical act”.

So too Pina Onotri of the Smi, the union of Italian doctors, for which “the safety of those who exercise the medical and health profession has become a national issue – he adds – dramatically current and representative of a serious social and cultural regression of our country, which is above all against female doctors”. According to Onotri, “mental health centers have been underfunded for many years and the working and contractual conditions of medical managers operating in the sector have worsened. In the face of tragedies like the one in Pisa, signs of change are needed to relaunch prevention, treatment and rehabilitation psychiatry operating in the area”.