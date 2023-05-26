Psychiatrists, 700 highly dangerous patients free in Italy – Healthcare

news-txt”>

Over 700 people at high social risk, offenders, are currently at large in Italy and another 15,000 people are on probation entrusted to the Mental Health Departments (DSM). To draw attention to this problematic reality are the psychiatrists, meeting in Cagliari at the General States of Italian psychiatry.

To weigh on this phenomenon, psychiatrists explain, are two key factors: “on the one hand the worthy Law 81/2014 which ordered the closure of the Opgs (judicial psychiatric hospitals) replacing them with Residences for the execution of security measures (Rems), on the other hand the lack of complete implementation of the law itself, which has made the Rems structures without economic resources and sufficient personnel, without beds, and now inadequate to provide for the necessary hospitalization of these patients”.

The situation, they warn, is “unsustainable”: “The law prohibits the detention in prison of patients subject to security measures, thus making the responsibility for their management fall on the Departments of Mental Health. It is what experts define as a psychiatrization of crimes , i.e. the reassignment of the mandate of custody and control of socially dangerous people to psychiatry, and a ‘criminalization’ of psychiatric structures, now saturated with offenders”.

It is therefore necessary to act, is the request of the specialists, “with differentiated treatment programs, provided in high security places. And the requalification of the Rems is needed, in which the prison police are present, and the numerical adjustment of the Dsm personnel”. Proposals that will be brought to the technical table on Mental Health, set up a few days ago by Minister Orazio Schillaci at the Ministry of Health.