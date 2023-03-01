If the situation of those who are confronted with a psychiatric disorder is never simple, it is even less so if mental health is underfunded, as many experts throughout Italy now denounce. “In 2001, the goal of 5% of national health expenditure destined for mental health was set”, says Baglioni, “but it has never been achieved: from 2020 it is close to 3%, a decidedly insufficient funding”. Indeed, an estimate by the Italian Society of Psychiatric Epidemiology reveals that, with current resources, only 50-55% of the need for treatment of mental disorders can be met.

In the document “Method for determining the personnel needs of the National Health System” of last December, the National Agency for National Health Services – Agenas defined the standards of treatment and resources for mental health services within the time frame implementation time frame of the Pnrr (i.e. by 2026) and certified a serious lack: for people to receive adequate assistance, psychiatry should have about 2 billion euros more

“In a context where psychiatric disorders struggle to be taken care of correctly, the emergency room is used in the wrong way”, Baglioni says. “75% of visits for a mental health problem risk being treated inadequately and hesitate in being referred home, perhaps with drug therapy”.

Today, the use of drugs is increasing – in 2021, for example, according to the OsMed report, the prescriptions of antidepressants in Italy increased by 2.4% – against a reduced supply of psychotherapy by the services. bone. «The people we follow who have a certain chronic disorder now tell us that they see the psychiatrist once every two or three months», says the director of Progetto Itaca Milano. «Psychological therapy in the public system is now distributed with a dropper. It’s not a resource for everyone. In fact, I’d say it’s almost none.”

Not only the funds are missing, but also the personnel and not only because there are no adequate funds to pay the salaries. “For new doctors, psychiatry is less attractive than other specialties,” says Baglioni. «The more difficult and extreme the working conditions are, the fewer candidates there are. So the economic allocations are not the only problem: we must also make those who graduate want to follow the path of mental health ».

At stake is the possibility of living a dignified life for many people who live with a psychiatric disorder: their treatment does not require so many machines, as much as operators trained and prepared in what taking charge really means.

Opening photo from Pixabay, photo by Francesco Baglioni by Lucrezia Roda