They have Latin names, A. muciniphila, L. plants, K. pastoris, L. casei, L. paracasei and they represent those families of bacteria that we should be friends with. More: bring them with us, because they can improve performances of our emotional system and of the central nervous system in general. They live in our intestines – when we feed ourselves in a certain way, especially with fermented foods and vegetable fibers – they feed thanks to us, they find shelter in our bodies, and in return, they make us feel good.

A review published onInternational Journal of Molecular Sciencespresents a series of works on the role of intestinal microorganisms (although it would be more correct to say their absence) in some diseases, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, depression and autism.

Because they are called psychobiotics

The psychiatrist Ted Dinan and the neuroscientist John F. Cryan introduced the new term for those probiotics that positively affect the health of patients with mental disorders.

“Psychobiotics differ from probiotics in their ability to produce or stimulate the production of neurotransmitters, short-chain fatty acids, enteroendocrine hormones and anti-inflammatory cytokines. The efficacy of psychobiotics is attributed to their influence on the microbiota-gut-brain axis. This axis is a continuous bi-directional communication pathway between the gut microbiome and the central nervous system, ”the review reads.

We know that the microbiota, the set of intestinal bacteria, influences the functioning of the nervous system. And that the gut-brain axis is connected, by the intestinal nervous system and the vagus nerve, to the immune system and to the endocrine and metabolic pathways.

Relationships are reciprocal. The intestinal microbiota reacts to the presence of neurohormones in the environment and produces them (serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline). It is thought that almost half of the dopamine in the human body is produced by microorganisms that inhabit the gastrointestinal tract. The gut microbiota also contributes to the production of stress hormones.

The findings on Alzheimer’s

The intestine of dementia and Alzheimer’s patients contains a reduced number of “good” bacteria, those synthesized butyrate (What does Butyrivibrio do? e B. proteoclasticus, Eubacterium choosing, E. hallii ed E. rectal, Clostridium spp. ceppo SY8519, Rosemary of man e F. prausnitzii) and also more pro-inflammatory bacteria (including Odoribacter splanchnicus e Bacteroides vulgatus).

Studies in animal models have shown that the gut microbiota, producing phenolic acids and the metabolism of fibers into short-chain fatty acids, can inhibit disease progression in mild dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The findings on depression

In the case of depressions, in all the studies analyzed, improvement in symptoms was observed after the trials conducted with specific supplementation of probiotics. The study investigating side effects showed a slight increase in adverse events (transient sleepiness) in the probiotic group compared to placebo.

“Depression is a global disease that affects more women than men. It is estimated that around 5.0% of adults suffer from depression (5.7% among adults over the age of 60). The standard treatment of depressed patients is based on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors – the review authors write – However, such therapy is not always sufficient. Scientists are looking for new therapeutic solutions for patients with depression. Recent years have brought interest and development of work on the microbiota-gut-brain axis, in particular changes in the composition of the gut microbiome have been observed in patients with depression. People with depression most of the time have a small number of genus bacteria Bifidobacteriume Lactobacillus”.

The findings on autism

Autism is an increasingly common syndrome in children and adolescents. It is often accompanied by digestive problems, such as diarrhea, constipation, flatulence or autistic enteritis. Untreated gastrointestinal symptoms exacerbate behavioral problems in children. By reviewing the various studies, the authors concluded that probiotic supplementation improved results on autism severity scales. Beneficial effects included increased attention, communication skills, sociability, interaction, and personal autonomy.

Therefore, the authors conclude that probiotic supplementation or a specially designed diet could be effective in many psychiatric diseases. This would be a solution that offers many positive effects, both for the patient (it improves his emotional well-being) and for the economy. Importantly, psychobiotics reduce the incidence of side effects.