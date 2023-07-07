Psychological emergency aid: TK cooperates with My7steps

Talk to a psychologist within 24 hours – free of charge and online – this is now possible for TK-insured persons via My7steps.

Via My7steps to psychological emergency aid

Wiesbaden, 06.07.2023

Through the cooperation with the start-up “My7steps”, Techniker Krankenkasse is now enabling its insured persons to make short-term video calls with psychologists in 12 languages ​​free of charge – including web app support. In doing so, it closes a supply gap and works proactively and preventively against further chronification of mental health problems.

Mental stress is one of the top 3 reasons for taking sick leave – and has been for several years (1). There has been a 35% increase in sick leave due to psychological diagnoses since 2012 (1). The results of a study on the mental health of students have also just been published: According to the TK Health Report 2023, more than a third of students feel “strongly emotionally exhausted” (2), which is considered a warning sign with regard to the development of a mental illness ( 2). Corona pandemic, rising living costs, fears about the future – all of this has an impact on the psyche and calls for an active strengthening of personal resilience*, according to the current survey, psychiatrists and psychotherapists also agree (3). The specialist staff recently recorded twice as many inquiries due to psychological complaints – and assume that the number of unreported cases is high (3).

Psychotherapeutic supply bottlenecks, especially in rural and structurally weak regions (4), put additional strain on those affected, specialist staff and the health system itself. Short-term and location-independent support measures could prevent mentally stressed people from developing a mental illness or at least becoming chronic, as is also described in detail in the Robert Koch Institute’s report on mental health (5).

The Techniker Krankenkasse is therefore breaking new ground and taking an important and hitherto unprecedented step in the field of mental health promotion and the prevention of (long-term) mental illnesses. With immediate effect, it enables its policyholders to proactively receive psychological online counseling without a prescription and free of charge – within 24 hours. This is implemented in cooperation with the Wiesbaden start-up My7steps, which specializes in online-based psychosocial support.

A digital-interactive, web-based app is also available for more in-depth processing of your own topics and the further development of solution strategies, which has already been approved by the BfArM as an effective short-term psychotherapy and has been included in the DiGA directory (6).

The effectiveness of the culture-sensitive, salutogenetic** method (“Value Based Counseling” – 7), which My7steps GmbH uses for the described combination of “app and talk”, has been scientifically proven in controlled and randomized studies (7).

For My7steps GmbH, this is another milestone on their mission to one day be able to offer everyone who is looking for faster and easily accessible psychological support – with TK as the largest statutory health insurance company in Germany on board, this goal could soon be achieved much faster be approached.

More at: www.my7steps.org

* “Resilience means being able to cope well and better with the hardships of life and everyday life. […] It’s about activating one’s own protective mechanisms, which each and everyone has learned individually.” – Dr. Sabine Köhler, specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy (3)

** “Salutogenesis emphasizes the search for factors that condition the maintenance of health. […] From the point of view of salutogenesis, prevention thus means […] also a support of existing health-promoting resources.” (8)

My7steps (GmbH) is a social business start-up based in Wiesbaden, which was founded in 2020 and has developed an effective online-based short-term psychotherapy via app (“My7steps App”), which has been proven by scientific studies and is available free of charge on prescription, without waiting times and is available in 12 languages. In addition, My7steps offers online-based psychosocial advice (“Counseling”) with psychologists in 12 languages ​​(“My7steps Talk”), which is already being used by many companies and private individuals. This is intended to help people in crisis quickly and sustainably and to counteract long waiting times for psychotherapy places. Both “My7steps App” and “My7steps Talk” use the Value Based Counseling® approach, which focuses on quickly restoring the ability to act and self-efficacy within the framework of people’s very individual value systems. The psychologists are specially trained for this purpose in addition to their studies. For more information about My7steps and the various offerings, visit: www.my7steps.org

