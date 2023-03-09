news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 09 – For almost one out of two Italians, food is a way to relate to loved ones, while for over one out of five Italians it is a means to stay healthy: we eat not only to feed ourselves but with the goal to keep fit. This was revealed by a study carried out at the EngageMinds HUB, the Research Center of the Catholic University, Cremona campus directed by Professor Guendalina Graffigna in the context of which an index measuring the relationship with the food, a new Psychological Food Involvement Scale, or PFIS.



“Food – remarked Graffigna and Greta Castellini who conducted the study published in the scientific journal Food Quality and Preference – is not only considered a source of livelihood, but is becoming increasingly symbolic and linked to subjective values. Our index – explain the Cattolica researchers – aims to be an objective tool for qualitatively exploring the personal meanings that consumers attribute to food”. The Psychological Food Involvement Scale, or PFIS index is able to understand not only how people are involved in food, but also the often unexpressed motivations behind some food consumption choices through 512 questionnaires filled in by a similar number of individuals. .”The scale investigates different and new psychological dimensions – explains Dr. Castellini – for example it investigates how much food is considered by the individual as a means through which to experience positive emotions and achieve psychophysical well-being; but it also explores how much food is in particular, food choices are an important means of expressing oneself and one’s personality; finally, evaluate how much food and food choices are considered by the individual as a means by which to be accepted by others and how much food is considered by the individual as a means thanks to which to take care of loved ones and strengthen family ties”. “The preliminary results with the use of this scale – explains Professor Graffigna – have shown that about 16% of the sample has a strong involvement in food. In particular, for 45% food represents a means through which strengthen the emotional bond with loved ones, while for 40% thanks to nutrition it is possible to achieve a state of psycho-physical well-being”. (HANDLE).

