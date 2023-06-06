Psychologist at school, ministry and psychologists start confrontation – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 06 – This morning the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara met the president of the Cnop, the National Council of the Order of Psychologists David Lazzari, for a discussion on the subject of the psychologist in schools. During the interview, which took place at the Ministry in Viale Trastevere, the discussions were on how to implement psychological support in schools, with particular attention paid to children. By mutual agreement, the ministry and the Cnop have launched a discussion table to identify positive solutions and ensure effective supervision based on the needs of each school.



“At the center of the conversation – the Order of Psychologists announces – the acknowledgment that the school today is called to face increasingly complex tasks for which there is a growing need for psychological skills. Minister Valditara and the President Lazzari agreed on the need for a vision of the system which through school psychology deals with prevention, the promotion of the psychological resources of our girls and boys, and which has the ability to intercept potential situations of discomfort early “. (HANDLE).

