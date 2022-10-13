The expiry of the 2022 psychologist bonus is approaching, but those who have not yet sent the application have very little hope of receiving the contribution. According to the latest information available, in fact, more than 340 thousand requests have arrived so far: based on the funds allocated, about one out of ten requests can be satisfied.

Psychologist bonusinsufficient funds to cover the over 340 thousand requests received.

Despite the deadline fixed on the next October 24it now makes little sense to submit the application to receive the contribution up to 600 euros recognized for the costs of psychological assistance to those who, in the period of the pandemic, saw an increase in conditions of depression, anxiety and stress.

Psychologist bonus: insufficient funds to cover requests

Psychologist bonustoo few funds allocated for the measure: on over 340 mila requests reached the INPS portal so far, little more than one in ten questions.

After an initial allocation of 10 million euros, sufficient for about 16 thousand people, the latest Aid decree has allocated another 15 million. The total resources, which amount to 25 million of Eurohowever, will only be able to satisfy the 12% of those who applied.

According to what was communicated by INPS at the time of the opening of the application procedure:

Applications will be accepted up to the amount of available resources in the territory and the benefit will be paid on the basis oforder of arrival of the applicationprimarily to people with Lower ISEE.

In simple terms, those who sent the application first and can exhibit an income and assets situation have the best chance of being included in the ranking of deserving ones.

Psychologist bonus 2022: how it works

The psychologist bonus is aimed at all citizens suffering from a mental health distress caused by the pandemic, from restrictions and lockdowns, from distance learning, from smart working or any other factor. The bonus may be requested by Italian citizens with medical prescription and diagnosis of discomfort and with ISEE up to 50,000 euros.

The bonus is recognized only once to the person who requests it, with some differences depending on the declared income:

with ISEE of less than 15,000 euros, the support provided will be up to 50 euros for each session, for a maximum amount of 600 euro ;

; with ISEE between 15,000 and 30,000 euros the bonus will be paid for a maximum amount of 400 euro to beneficiary;

to beneficiary; with ISEE between 30,000 and 50,000 euros, the aid will reach the maximum limit of 200 euro for each beneficiary.

The application for the psychologist bonus 2022 can be forwarded by 24 October 2022 on online portal of the Institute, after authentication via SPID, CIE or CNS. Alternatively, you can also request the bonus through the contact center integrated into INPS.

Once the request has been correctly submitted, the Institute informs the beneficiary and communicates the unique code associated with the practice, which must be given to the psychologist at the time of booking the sessions. At this point, the psychologist will access the INPS portal and:

will verify the availability of the amount of the service it will perform;

will indicate the amount of the benefit;

will enter the date of the agreed session.

The bonus must be used within 180 days from the date of acceptance of the application. After this deadline, the unique code comes automatically canceled and unused resources will be reassigned, respecting the order of the regional or provincial ranking.