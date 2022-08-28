Home » News » Psychologist bonus 2022, the questions are proceeding: how to do it

There is time until October 24, 2022 to submit the request for the psychologist bonus. The contribution will be spent no later than 180 days from the date of acceptance of the application. Let’s see together how the application procedure works on the INPS website.

Expires next October 24 the time needed to request the psychologist bonusthe contribution addressed to all citizens who suffer from a mental health distress caused by the pandemicfrom restrictions and lockdowns, from remote teaching, from smart working or any other factor.

Let’s see in detail the procedure to follow to receive the psychologist bonus,

Psychologist bonus 2022: how to apply

The application for the psychologist bonus must be performed by 24 October 2022 on online portal of the Institute, after authentication via SPID, CIE or CNS. Alternatively, you can also request the bonus through the contact center integrated into INPS.

Once the application has been correctly submitted, the Institute informs the beneficiary and communicates the unique code associated with the practice, which must be given to the psychologist at the time of booking the sessions. At this point, the psychologist will access the INPS portal and:

will verify the availability of the amount of the service it will perform;

will indicate the amount of the benefit;

will enter the date of the agreed session.

The bonus must be used within 180 days from the date of acceptance of the application. After this deadline, the unique code comes automatically canceled and the unused resources will be reassigned, respecting the order of the regional or provincial ranking.

Psychologist bonus 2022: how it works

The psychologist bonus is aimed at all citizens suffering from a mental health distress caused by the pandemic, from restrictions and lockdowns, from remote teaching, from smart working or any other factor. The bonus may be requested by Italian citizens with medical prescription and diagnosis of discomfort and with ISEE up to 50,000 euros.

The bonus is awarded only once to the person who requests it, with some differences depending on the declared income: