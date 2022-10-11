news-txt”>

In Italy it is mainly young people who have applied for the Psychologist Bonus: out of 300 thousand requests, over 60%, equal to 180 thousand applications, come from citizens under 35.

This was reported by a report by the European Commission on the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of young people, released on the occasion of World Day. “The young people have been particularly affected. They have seen their lives upset. We must support them with concrete interventions”, highlighted EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel.

The availability for the bonus which was initially 10 million has been increased to 25, given the high number of requests.