Home Health Psychologist bonus: 300 thousand requests in Italy, 60% under 35 – Medicine
Health

Psychologist bonus: 300 thousand requests in Italy, 60% under 35 – Medicine

by admin
Psychologist bonus: 300 thousand requests in Italy, 60% under 35 – Medicine

news-txt”>

In Italy it is mainly young people who have applied for the Psychologist Bonus: out of 300 thousand requests, over 60%, equal to 180 thousand applications, come from citizens under 35.

This was reported by a report by the European Commission on the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of young people, released on the occasion of World Day. “The young people have been particularly affected. They have seen their lives upset. We must support them with concrete interventions”, highlighted EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel.

The availability for the bonus which was initially 10 million has been increased to 25, given the high number of requests.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy