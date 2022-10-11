Listen to the audio version of the article

Countdown to the expected bonus that Italians will be able to spend at the psychologist to heal themselves from the effects of the pandemic. The request can be sent again by 24 October and immediately after the INPS will draw up the rankings to access the contribution that can reach up to 600 euros. It is a pity, however, that in the face of the boom in applications – over 340 thousand requests received so far on the INPS portal – little more than one in ten applications can be satisfied given that the resources, even after the new funds arrived with the latest aid decree, they are not enough for such a large audience.

Boom in requests, over 340 thousand, 60% from young people

That the pandemic and the current crisis linked to the conflict in Ukraine had dug deep into the psyche of many Italians was quite obvious. But perhaps no one would have expected such a massive adhesion to this benefit intended for people in conditions of depression, anxiety, stress and psychological fragility, “due to the pandemic emergency and the consequent socio-economic crisis” and “that they may be – reads in the decree that established the bonus – in the condition of benefiting from a psychotherapeutic path “.

At the moment when the window has not yet been closed – started on 25 July and closing on 24 October – about 340 thousand requests have already arrived at INPS, of which 60% are under 30. This is a sign that it was mainly young people who were affected. Once the period for the submission of requests has elapsed, INPS will draw up the rankings for the individual regions, divided according to the residence of the applicant, and “will accept applications up to the amount of resources available in the reference area”.

Sufficient funds for 12% of applicants

But who will benefit from the bonus and, above all, will the resources be sufficient? The decree in the explanatory report also clearly explains that “INPS will accept applications up to the amount of resources available in the area and the benefit will be disbursed on the basis of the order of arrival of the application, primarily to people with the lowest ISEE”. In practice, those who arrived first in sending the application and can exhibit a lower income and asset situation will climb the positions in the ranking. Even if it may not be enough, because the resources are insufficient in the face of this massive demand: after an initial allocation of 10 million, sufficient, according to the report, for about 16 thousand people, another 15 million have been allocated in the latest aid decree. On balance, the resources – 25 million in all – will be enough for about 4,1,500 Italians, that is 12% of those who applied. This is why the “father” of this size, Filippo Sensi, looks to the new executive: «I hope that the new government stabilizes the psychologist bonus and puts more funds into it to meet the enormous amount of requests that have arrived. I remember – adds Sensi – that the measure was approved in a bipartisan manner and I am sure that the Democratic Party will fight to make this investment in the mental health of Italians stable and solid ».

How the bonus works and how it is spent

There are three bands for access to the contribution: the bonus will be paid up to the maximum amount of 600 euros for people with Isee up to 15 thousand euros; 400 euros for people with Isee between 15 thousand and 30 thousand euros; Finally, 200 euros to people with Isee over 30 thousand euros and no more than 50 thousand. “A contribution of up to 50 euros per session has been envisaged – reads the report to the decree – leaving the possibility of reshaping the same on the basis of the actual expenditure incurred by the beneficiary”, given that the tariff of the Order of Psychologists identifies in the ” lower limit of the professional’s fee bracket amounts even lower than 50 euros and respecting the autonomy of the professional who could identify in couple, family or group psychotherapies, the most appropriate way for the service to be beneficial “. Based on the rankings, INPS will communicate to the beneficiaries the acceptance of the request together with the univocal code, in deduction, of the amount attributed. The unique code (associated with the benefit) will be usable, for a period of 180 days, for the use of psychotherapy sessions with private psychotherapists, enrolled in the association of psychologists, who have joined the initiative.