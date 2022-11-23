Psychologist bonus up to 600 euros, who is entitled to it and how to apply – GUIDE.

Il psychological bonus becomes reality and can soon be requested: those with an ISEE of up to 50,000 euros and a contribution of up to 600 euros a year will be entitled to it for psychological therapies. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, has in fact signed the decree implementing the so-called Psychologist Bonus, provided for by Law 15/2022 and financed by Parliament with 10 million euros for the year 2022.

It provides for an economic contribution for the people in conditions of depression, anxiety, stress and psychological fragility, due to the pandemic emergency and the consequent socio-economic crisis. The benefit can be used to support the expenses related to psychotherapy sessions with registered psychologists who have joined the initiative among which the citizen can choose. «After publication in the Official Gazette – said Speranza – it will be possible, for those with an ISEE of up to 50 thousand euros, to request a contribution to be used with registered psychologists. It’s a first step. Mental health is one of the big issues of this time.”

Who gets the psychologist bonus

The contribution is recognized only once, to those with an ISEE income not exceeding 50,000 eurosaccording to specific methods:

* with an ISEE of less than 15,000, the benefit is up to 50 euros for each session, for a maximum amount of 600 euros for each beneficiary;

* with an ISEE between 15,000 and 30,000 euros, the benefit is up to 50 euros for each session, for a maximum amount of 400 euros for each beneficiary and with an ISEE greater than 30,000 and not more than 50,000 euros, the benefit is up to 50 euros for each session, for a maximum amount of 200 euros for each beneficiary.



Access questions and the period of time in which to submit the application, electronically by accessing the INPS platform or through the INPS contact centrewill fire at publication of the decree in the Official Gazette.

The assignment of economic benefit will go primarily to people with the lowest ISEE and will take place on the basis of the order in which applications are received. At the end of the application submission period, INPS will draw up the rankings, identify the beneficiaries and notify them of the acceptance of the request and the unique code which, for the purpose of booking the psychotherapy session, will be assigned to each at the same time.

The contribution must be used within 180 days of the date of acceptance of the application. The beneficiary will communicate his unique code to the professional who, having provided the service, will issue the relative invoice by uploading it to the INPS website which will directly provide for the remuneration of the services actually provided by the professionals. It is “a first concrete response, directly in the hands of people, to the deep wounds left by these two years of the pandemic”, comments Pd deputy Filippo Sensi.

Instead, I criticize the Codacons. The bonus, says the association, “is a spot measure that will not really help those who, due to Covid, have suffered psychological relapses and need concrete and lasting support, and present obvious critical issues: first of all, the funds made available appear wholly inadequate. Secondly, the Isee ceiling of up to 50 thousand euros to be able to enjoy the bonus appears too high, and will also include subjects who can independently bear psychological expenses in the audience of beneficiaries. Thus only 16 thousand lucky ones – concludes the Codacons – will be able to enjoy the Bonus and a large portion of citizens who have developed forms of mental discomfort with Covid will be cut off from the provision”.

