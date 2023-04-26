Psychologist Eva Asselmann: How to reduce stress at work

von Isabell Prophet 26.04.2023, 20:45

Dealing with people in everyday work is often challenging. Psychologist Eva Asselmann has a strategy to reduce stress symptoms in a matter of seconds.

Pressing lips together, spreading chin, tensing shoulders: Stress in dealing with other people shows up in most people immediately in the body. And that’s where we should start to fight it, says Eva Asselmann, Professor of Differential and Personality Psychology at the HMU Health and Medical University in Potsdam. Asselmann has scientifically reviewed relaxation methods that people use to remain calm in challenging situations.