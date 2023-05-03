Psychologists, ‘a request for help from the Concertone to listen to’ – Lifestyles

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 MAY – “Those who followed the concert on May 1st were able to hear how many references were made to the issue of the right to psychological help in many situations involving citizens. Ambra and artists such as Alfa, Mr. Rain, Tananai and many others have given voice to a request that is present and widespread as never before in the population and I thank them for this”. The appeal that came from the stage in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome was answered by David Lazzari, president of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists.



It is increasingly evident, explains Lazzari, “that there are many and different situations, starting from the young, the elderly, people with frailties caused by difficult conditions, traumas, illnesses, who need and ask for psychological and psychotherapeutic help. It is equally evident – he adds – that, apart from the psychological bonus, there have been no measures to strengthen the very small number of professionals in public health services, just as the school, after the parenthesis of the pandemic, has been left to itself “.



More and more, he continues, “we are experiencing firsthand the distance between the needs expressed by citizens of all ages and the response of the State and the Regions: only those who can afford it are helped by creating great social inequity on this issue. I think we need a mobilization on these issues and the role of artists, public figures, all those who can make their voices heard is very important and can make a difference”. For this reason, concludes the president Cnop, “what happened on the concert stage is very significant, a mirror of the problems and sensitivities of our society”.



