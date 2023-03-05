Making music makes you happy – at least that’s what most people assume. That’s why the result comes as a surprise international study, which was carried out with the participation of the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics (MPIEA). “We were able to show that people who make music are more likely to suffer from depression or bipolar disorder than people who do not make music,” explains Miriam Mosing, senior author of the study. It is important, however, that there is no causal connection – people do not get mental problems because they make music.

Rather, the neuroscientists were able to explain the connection based on almost 6000 data sets from the Swedish twin and patient register. “There are genetic factors that both increase the likelihood of mental illness and make someone musical,” says Laura Wesseldijk, first author of the study. The more use is made of this talent, i.e. the more intensively someone practices on their instrument, the more frequently mental illnesses have been diagnosed.

“Making music has been proven to have holistically positive effects”

The researchers also found the other way around, using DNA tests, among other things: people with mental problems are more likely to be musically inclined – regardless of whether they actually make music or not. They were able to demonstrate the same connection for other artistic talents, such as photography or drawing. “But the effect is most noticeable in people with talent for writing,” Moses said.

However, genes have only a limited impact on whether someone actually becomes depressed or not. Environmental influences, such as the death of a loved one, would dramatically increase the likelihood, says Moses. “Just because there is an increased predisposition to psychological problems and musicality does not mean that a person actually falls ill,” emphasizes psychopathologist Wesseldijk.

The study provides important insights, confirms the head of the Freiburg Institute for Musicians’ Medicine, Claudia Spahn. “Especially after the Corona years, in which many offers to make music suffered, looking at music as a resource is more important than ever,” she adds.

Like the authors of the MPIEA study, Spahn emphasizes: “The connection between making music and mental health is very complex.”

In her everyday practice for psychotherapeutic music medicine, however, she encourages her patients not to stop making music despite current problems such as stage fright or breathing difficulties. “Making music has been proven to have holistically positive effects”, according to Spahn. Making music can create a sense of community and convey self-efficacy or prevent cardiovascular diseases and dementia.