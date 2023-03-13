Psychotropic drugs taken with alcohol or drugs. What are the effects of taking this category of medicines together with alcohol or drugs? It must immediately be said that the way in which a person reacts to drugs is always different depending on the physical and psychological situation at the time of use. The first major distinction is between the use of anxiolytics or antidepressants. In general, with the former, the risk is of an increase in their narcoleptic effects, with the latter not working.

The rebound effect of antidepressants

We have already talked aboutrebound effect of antidepressants. When you decide to stop taking them, you can’t do it completely. An intermediate period is needed in which gradually smaller and smaller doses are taken, along the lines of what happens with cortisone-based drugs. Otherwise you risk even serious side effects.

Psychotropic drugs taken with alcohol or drugs

The news often tells us of the fact that the young and the very young take psychotropic drugs sometimes without a doctor’s prescription. It is a less risky “high” from a legal point of view, but certainly not for the effects on health. Psychiatric drugs lower inhibition, reduce anxiety, relax and cause brief memory lapses. Kind of what many are looking for from alcohol or drugs. But the danger is high.

Cristi of drug withdrawal

Withdrawal crises can cause depression, apathy, migraines, tremors, cramps, nausea, agitation, tachycardia, hypertension, inability to concentrate, sleep disturbances, dizziness, convulsions. The body develops an ever stronger tolerance towards these substances. Thus to obtain the desired effect, higher doses are always needed.

Psychopharmaceuticals and alcohol

A deadly cocktail is the one between psychotropic drugs and alcohol. The reasons are many. First of all with regard to anxiolytics, alcohol enhances their effects. So the more you drink, the more the effect of the drug will be important, until you can’t wake up anymore, for example. Taking them at the same time, in addition to a reduction in reflexes, can determine deep sedation e even severe hypotensive phenomena. Effects that can occur even if alcohol is taken a few hours after the drug. The problem with antidepressants is that the alcohol doesn’t make the active ingredient work. It alters the ability of this class of drugs to change the chemical imbalance e it can make your mood worse. So if you’re already depressed and anxious, you may be feeling worse.

Antidepressants and cannabis

Here it depends a lot on how much THC the cannabis you use contains. Obviously it’s not easy to know, because being illegal, no one can say for sure. If the cannabis has a slightly higher than average THC content, you will have a greater exciting effect, euphoric and, in some cases, a little anxious. Anxiety can also last for a long time.

MDMA and antidepressants

MDMA is a narcotic substance famous for its euphoric effects. Taken together with antidepressants, it limits the effects of the drug. MDMA induces a large release of serotonin, from which the sense of euphoria arises. Antidepressants inhibit this release. Here the risk lies in the fact that one is led to exaggerate with the doses, also risking the so-called sindrome serotoninergica. This is an exaggerated increase in serotonin. The consequences? Irritability, muscle stiffness, spasms, confusion, nausea and even death if left untreated.

Cocaine and antidepressants

Cocaine is also a potent stimulant, causing the release of large amounts of serotonin. This condition greatly counteracts the effects of antidepressants. The so-called down from cocaine it becomes more serious.

SOURCE: Higher Institute of Health

