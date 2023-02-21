The administration of a tablet questionnaire before a psychiatric visit allows the doctor to promptly identify a young person at risk of psychosis. However, early identification of the patient does not shorten the time from onset of first psychotic symptoms and initiation of treatment. This is what emerges from a study by the University of California.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health of the USA, psychoses have their onset between the late teens and mid-twenties.

For the study, the team from the University of California – led by Tara A. Niendam – took into account data from ten community clinics and four educational institutions.

The structures were divided between those that used a tablet for screening, in which 2,432 people were identified, and those that used only clinical judgment, involving, in this case, 2,455 individuals.

At pre-visit screened sites, people aged 12 to 30 completed a questionnaire on a tablet. If the questionnaire score was 20 or more, the participant was referred to a psychos clinic for further evaluation.

The results showed that in the contexts in which the questionnaires were used, a greater number of cases of psychosis spectrum disorders were identified, with 5.6% against 2.6% of the sites using clinical judgment alone. Finally, tablet screening was able to identify 13 students with first episodes of psychosis, compared to the four identified in institutions that resorted to clinical judgment alone.

Source: JAMA Psychiatry 2023

February 21, 2023

