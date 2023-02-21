Home Health Psychosis. Questionnaire before a visit helps to identify cases earlier
Health

Psychosis. Questionnaire before a visit helps to identify cases earlier

by admin
Psychosis. Questionnaire before a visit helps to identify cases earlier

The administration of a tablet questionnaire before a psychiatric visit allows the doctor to promptly identify a young person at risk of psychosis. However, early identification of the patient does not shorten the time from onset of first psychotic symptoms and initiation of treatment. This is what emerges from a study by the University of California.

21 FEB – Asking to participate in an online survey before an appointment can help mental health professionals to identify young people at risk of psychosis early. This is what emerges from a research conducted by a team from the University of California and published by JAMA Psychiatry.

However, early identification of the patient does not reduce the time from the onset of the first psychotic symptoms and from the initiation of treatment.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health of the USA, psychoses have their onset between the late teens and mid-twenties.

For the study, the team from the University of California – led by Tara A. Niendam – took into account data from ten community clinics and four educational institutions.

The structures were divided between those that used a tablet for screening, in which 2,432 people were identified, and those that used only clinical judgment, involving, in this case, 2,455 individuals.

At pre-visit screened sites, people aged 12 to 30 completed a questionnaire on a tablet. If the questionnaire score was 20 or more, the participant was referred to a psychos clinic for further evaluation.

The results showed that in the contexts in which the questionnaires were used, a greater number of cases of psychosis spectrum disorders were identified, with 5.6% against 2.6% of the sites using clinical judgment alone. Finally, tablet screening was able to identify 13 students with first episodes of psychosis, compared to the four identified in institutions that resorted to clinical judgment alone.

See also  Coin in the freezer, remember to do it before leaving on vacation: the 'life-saving' trick

Source: JAMA Psychiatry 2023

February 21, 2023
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Science and Pharmaceuticals

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Rare diseases, ok to the new National Plan...

How You Ride Disneyland’s NEWEST Attraction Is About...

Haemophilia B: new replacement therapy available in Italy

Too many parents give their children fever medicines...

“Different from Alzheimer’s, here are the symptoms and...

The alarming spread of bird flu does not...

Liquid biopsy, the blood test that monitors the...

Orthodontics, children’s smiles can be warning signs of...

Third chemotherapy for Messina Denaro in prison in...

Online psychotherapy, boom after the pandemic: how it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy