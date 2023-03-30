Dhe depiction of psychotic illnesses has a long tradition in art, film and literature. The image of schizophrenic disorders, for example, is characterized by ideas of insanity and unpredictability, which still contribute to the stigmatization of those affected today.

The psychiatrist Professor Andreas Bechdolf is chief physician at the clinic for psychiatry, psychotherapy and psychosomatics at the Vivantes Klinikum am Urban in Berlin. The expert in psychotic illnesses and their prevention explains which population group is particularly affected and how therapy can be successful.

WELT: Psychosis, schizophrenia – these are terms that initially cause discomfort. Putting yourself in the shoes of those affected remains abstract for most people. Can you find an image or an example of conditions that are typical for people with psychoses?