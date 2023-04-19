Psychotherapy in the GDR – Health

A state that tries to control everything and treatment rooms in which those seeking help are supposed to reveal their innermost thoughts and feelings – how can this go together? How secure could people who started psychotherapy in the GDR feel? What was the role of the therapists? A research team from the University of Jena is dealing with such questions. In the project “Soul work in socialism” researchers from psychology and sociology collect, among other things, writings from the state of the time and conduct interviews lasting several hours with psychotherapists who worked in the GDR. The study is still ongoing, but a conference proceedings and several research reports already provide insights – and draw a very complex picture of the profession.