Home » Psychotherapy in the GDR – Health
Health

Psychotherapy in the GDR – Health

by admin
Psychotherapy in the GDR – Health

To prevent the Stasi from eavesdropping, some psychotherapists in the GDR took their patients for walks. Others refused to treat dissidents. About a fractured profession.

A state that tries to control everything and treatment rooms in which those seeking help are supposed to reveal their innermost thoughts and feelings – how can this go together? How secure could people who started psychotherapy in the GDR feel? What was the role of the therapists? A research team from the University of Jena is dealing with such questions. In the project “Soul work in socialism” researchers from psychology and sociology collect, among other things, writings from the state of the time and conduct interviews lasting several hours with psychotherapists who worked in the GDR. The study is still ongoing, but a conference proceedings and several research reports already provide insights – and draw a very complex picture of the profession.

See also  "TBE cases occur earlier": Ticks are active again - and possibly more dangerous

You may also like

Autologous cell cultures from the DIZG are indispensable...

EFSA alarm, bisphenol A in food is a...

SCARLATTINA is booming in Italy, attention to children!...

In Palermo an initiative to prevent falls in...

New Italian Research Improves Understanding of Parkinson’s

Zero taxes for those who have two children:...

Italian cuisine is among the most caloric in...

‘Women in rare’, giving centrality to women in...

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for technician/superior technician specialist...

EFSA reduces the safe threshold by 20,000 times....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy