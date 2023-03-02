Il Substance/Medication Induced Psychotic Disorder it is classified within the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) under schizophrenia spectrum disorders and other psychotic disorders.

All of these disorders are characterized by the presence of psychopathological abnormalities in one or more of the following areas:

Delusions Hallucinations Disorganized thinking and speaking Grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (and catatonia) Negative symptoms (e.g. flattened affect, poor speech, anhedonia, asociality).

In the Psychotic Disorder Substance/Medication-induced delusions and hallucinations are predominantly present.

I delusions they are rigid and immutable beliefs that have no basis in reality. The content of a delusion can range from themes of persecution and jealousy to themes of grandiosity etc.

The hallucinations instead they are perceptual experiences that occur without an external stimulus. They can occur in any sensory modality, but statistically the most frequent hallucinations are those of an auditory type, in this case the person perceives sounds not present in reality, commonly they appear as voices that are distinguished from their own thoughts.

It is important to distinguish hallucinations from illusions; in the latter a real external stimulus is erroneously perceived or interpreted.

Diagnostic features:

To be diagnosed, Substance/Medication Induced Psychotic Disorder must meet certain diagnostic criteria. First, the subject must submit at least one of the following symptoms: delusions e hallucinations.

There must be evidence history, physical examination, or laboratory findings that such symptoms developed during, shortly after intoxication or withdrawal from substances or following exposure to a drug and that the substance/drug involved is capable of producing the aforementioned symptoms. The disturbance must not be better explained by another psychotic disorder and must not occur exclusively in the course of a delirium.

Finally, in order to be diagnosed, the disorder must cause the subject a clinically significant discomfort or an impairment in functioning social, occupational or other important areas.

Difference between Primary and Substance/Medication Induced Psychotic Disorder

Substance/Medication Induced Psychotic Disorder is distinguished from a Primary Psychotic Disorder by the assessment of onset, course e you other factors.

First of all, it is necessary to evaluate whether the onset of the disturbance was triggered by theuse or fromabstinence from substances or drugs. In order to evaluate this, there must be clear evidence from the patient’s history, physical examination, or laboratory findings of abuse, intoxication, or withdrawal. Substance/Medication Induced Psychotic Disorder occurs only in association with intoxication or withdrawal states, but it can persist for weeks. Unlike this disorder, I Primary Psychotic Disorders they can occur prior to substance or medication use and can occur during periods of prolonged withdrawal.

Once psychotic symptoms have developed, they may persist for as long as the person uses the substance or medication. It is important to note that the onset of psychotic symptoms can occur up to 4 weeks after cessation of substance or medication use, as the withdrawal state of some substances can be relatively protracted.

Additionally, to distinguish the disorders it is helpful to investigate the presence of features atypical for a Primary Psychotic Disorder, such as atypical age of onset or course.

For an accurate diagnosis, even in a person with clear evidence of intoxication or withdrawal, the presence of other causes for the onset of psychotic symptoms. In fact, substance use and abuse is common even among people with non-substance-induced Psychotic Disorder.

Some factors indicating that the psychotic symptoms are better represented by a Primary Psychotic Disorder are for example: the persistence of the symptoms for a relatively long period (at least one month) after the end of the intoxication or after the acute period of withdrawal; the development of symptoms significantly more intense than those expected from the type or amount of substance used or the duration of use; a history of previous Recurrent Primary Psychotic Disorders.

In summaryin Substance/Medication Induced Psychotic Disorder psychotic symptoms are rated as a physiological consequence of a substance of abuse, a drug or exposure to a toxinthey should also cease once the noxious agent has been removed or the abstinence period has elapsed.

DEVELOPMENT AND COURSE OF THE DISORDER

L’start of the disorder It can change significantly in relation to the type of substance or drug used. For example, a high dose of cocaine can induce psychotic symptoms in the individual within minutes, whereas it may take days or weeks of high dose alcohol or sedative use to produce such symptoms. Cannabis-induced psychotic disorder can develop shortly after high-dose cannabis use, and usually involves persecutory delusions, marked anxiety, emotional lability, and depersonalization. This disorder usually resolves within a day.

Generally, when the use of substances/medications that induce psychotic symptoms ceases, the psychotic disorder also ceases. However, for some substances it can take days or weeks of abstinence for the psychotic symptoms to stop.

How to deal with substance-induced psychotic symptoms:

When the use of substances/medicines triggers the onset of psychotic symptoms, it is advisable to go to the emergency room o timely contact a psychiatrist or neurologistindicating to the professional what type of substance/drug has been taken, for how long and what are the psychological effects it produces.

At a later time, it is advisable to start a psychotherapy course to identify the underlying reasons that lead to the use or abuse of certain substances, with the aim of ceasing to use them and preventing the onset of other substance-induced psychotic symptoms.

Article by Dr. Simone Sottocorno