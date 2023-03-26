We begin to compose the puzzle of by name in public companies. Saturday the Tesoro confirmed for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena l’ad Louis Lovaglio – which closed the 2022 budget with a loss due to restructuring costs – while the former president of Enav has been nominated for the presidency in place of Patrizia Grieco Nicholas Maioneformer independent director of the institution as well as director Abi. The list filed by Mef for the new board it also includes various lawyers and teachers: Paola Lucantoni, Annapaola Negri Clementi, Laura Martiniello, Lucia Foti Belligambi, Domenico Lombardi, Donatella Visconti, Paolo Fabris De Fabris, Renato Sala, Gianluca Brancadoro and Stefano Di Stefano. The game for large listed companies Eni, Enel, Terna, Leonardo and Poste however, it remains open even if several boxes now seem assigned. The attention from the parties of the majority in view of the April 13 deadline it is obviously very high and in these hours names are flocking and countless you tripped. On the game of 19 subsidiaries the prime minister works directly from the Mef with expiring councilors and mayors Giorgia MeloniMatteo Salvini, Giancarlo Giorgetti, Antonio Tajani, and Gianni Letta.

Great activism from the Lega, who in recent days has made tensions clear by deserting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s communications to Parliament on the eve of the European Council. Saturday The paper revealed that Carroccio would like to preside over theEni the eurosceptic Antonio Maria Rinaldi (who claims to have been general manager of Sofid in the 1990s, financial parent company of the six-legged dog. A hypothesis that immediately set off the Pd in the attack and Salvini’s party in defence. Instead, he should remain on the chair of ad Claudio Descalzi.

Meloni on March 8 announced a woman at the helm of a large investee as a target. So the former CEO could return to ENAV Roberta Neri. While it would seem that any initiative to give a role to the listed company is on standby Elizabeth Belloni, current director of Dis (services). Stefano Donnarumma, current number one of Ternaseems in these hours to remain poised between reconfirmation in the role he covers and his arrival at theEnel. The League, it is said, pushes in this direction, from FdI there would be more coldness in general on the name. Another internal solution could also emerge for the electricity grid operator. In the roulette of names, that of is insistently done Joseph Lascocurrent co-director general of Poste.

for theEnel the name of has also been circulating for days Paul Scaroni, former CEO of the group as well as of the six-legged dog. However, Meloni would like more female presence and one of the possible profiles has come out Josephine of Foggia, currently at the helm of Nokia Italia. On the other hand, the prices of would seem to drop Lucia Morselli, formerly of Ilva, another name bounced in the rumors of the last few days.

To replace Alessandro Profumo in the role of ad of Leonardo remains the hypothesis of the internal solution as that of Lorenzo Mariani, CEO of the subsidiary Mbda Italia, pushed by the defense minister Guido Crosetto. The former minister of the Draghi government Roberto Cingolaniappreciated by Meloni, has joined the board of the new one in recent days NATO Innovation Fund, a role that would have excluded him from the waltz for the big state companies.

A question mark, for many majority interlocutors, still seems to be the solution for the top management of the Post Office. Confirmation of possible Matthew Del Fante, but even here the Carroccio would like a decisive change of pace even if the name of Flavio Cattaneo could end up shuffling the cards on the table.