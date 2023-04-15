Public dialogue with Minister Hermann Gröhe

“Living well in Germany” – this is the motto of the federal government’s Citizens’ Dialogues, which will be held until October. The exchange with citizens is intended to provide concrete impetus so that in future politics can be geared even better to their needs. For people in Germany, an effective healthcare system is an important part of a good life, as the fully booked citizen dialogues on July 27 in Krefeld and July 28 in Berlin with Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe showed. Here, together with the minister, citizens had the opportunity to talk about their ideas about good health policy in an open forum and without time pressure.

In a so-called world café, the participants discussed various health aspects in small groups. The topics covered the entire lifespan of humans. They revolved around the question “What does quality of life mean to you?”. The answers were recorded by the participants. BMG employees accompanied and recorded the discussions. The results of the groups were then presented and discussed with Federal Minister of Health Gröhe.

Key issues of communication and care

For those involved in the two citizens’ dialogues, a good healthcare system is characterized by “more partners and fewer competitors” – that quickly became clear. Key terms of the discussions included cooperation and communication in the healthcare professions. For many citizens, this means “more Team spirit in the healthcare system, less conflict and more cooperation between the healthcare professions in the interest of the patients”.

A central topic of the citizens’ dialogue was the area of ​​care. Because, according to the participants: “There shouldn’t be any fear of old age.” For most of the 2.7 million people in need of care in Germany, quality of life means being able to stay in their familiar surroundings for as long as possible. In the opinion of the citizens’ dialogue, this requires “responsibility for the health of those who cannot make it on their own.” Long-term care insurance plays a key role in this. It provides support in a variety of ways – from paying outpatient caregivers to helping relatives caring for them. This support was expanded with the Care Strengthening Act I: Since January 1st, 2015, those in need of care and their relatives have received more benefits. At the same time, the new law also increases the number of carers in inpatient care facilities.

care and prevention

Another key topic of the citizens’ dialogue was the general question of how the healthcare system must be set up so that good, comprehensive medical care can be guaranteed in the future in the event of illness or an accident. For example, during the talks, the suggestion came up to improve the job profile of a country doctor. Current figures show that the German healthcare system as a whole can look to the future with confidence. In Germany, for example, there are 357,252 working doctors, around 977,000 nursing staff, 1,996 hospitals and 104,018 medical practices (as of 2013). In view of the complexity of the extensive and differentiated German healthcare system, it is not surprising that the citizens expressed a wish for a harmonization of the benefit system and for more transparency and for the processes relating to their health to be better explained.

The topic of health care was also included in the citizen dialogues in this context. The participants agreed that prevention is a task for society as a whole that affects everyone. There was a majority agreement that the digitization of the healthcare system must be advanced while maintaining data protection.

doctor-patient relationship

However, the citizens’ dialogues also made it clear that good health care and corresponding services are not the only things that are important to those involved. They are also concerned with a good doctor-patient relationship, in which there is time for confidential discussions. Many participants were of the opinion: “Human support is better than medication.” Closely linked to this was the general desire to be able to make self-determined decisions about one’s own health.

Thanks to everyone involved

The answers of the participants and the minutes of the dialogue meetings flow into the overall evaluation of all citizen dialogues. The knowledge gained will result in a report and an indicator system for measuring the quality of life. In addition, an action plan to further increase the quality of life in Germany is to be drawn up.

We say “Thank you very much” for the many interesting suggestions, for the great commitment and the good discussions at the “Living well” citizens’ dialogue. Nursing and health take up a lot of space in the ideas of a good life and move many people.