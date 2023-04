ROME. It won’t go on the barricades for pensions as in Paris, but for now on the virtual square of the Net, tomorrow perhaps in the real ones of the country, Italians have begun to mobilize in defense of another pillar of welfare: public health. At the moment there are over 103,000 signatures on the petition in defense of the NHS launched on March 10 on the Change.org platform, but the organizers, including former senator Vasco Errani, aim to exceed the 150,000 bar. …