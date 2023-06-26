Public health event. The government doesn’t pull the rope too much

by Grace Labate

There were many of us, with the CGIL, together with a large network of secular and Catholic associations, at the national demonstration on June 24 in the Piazza in Rome, for the defense of the right to health and for the relaunch of the National, public and universal Health Service .

We will not allow anyone to overwhelm and distort the right to health, a fundamental right of people and the community, as stated in Art. 32 of our Constitution.

The institutional and political history that has seen us fight since 1978 in the institutions and in the country for the law 833, which established our health reform, speaks for us.

The personal and political commitment of many of us who have had government responsibilities to implement it throughout the country, in the regions, in territorial structures speaks volumes.

During and after the Pandemic, we paid great attention to the critical issues that emerged in the system and to the proposals to strengthen and renew it, also thanks to the resources of the PNRR, looking above all at the territory and at the needs of a medicine adequate to the health challenges of the our time. The answers that come forward from the government are insufficient and inadequate, in some cases dangerous such as the “differentiated autonomy” which a two-speed Italy would do, even on health, penalizing the south of the country. The truth is that the funding of Italian public health is missing about 50 billion to have an average impact on GDP, similar to other European countries.

One of the consequences is that private health expenditure is growing: the average reaches over 1,700 euros per family. So much so that 5.2% of households are in financial hardship due to health care costs; 378,627 (1.5%) households are impoverished by health care costs and 610,048 (2.3%) sustain so-called catastrophic health care costs, according to recent CREA data. For example, over a billion in drug spending, and about 2 billion for specialist visits and diagnostic services, are passed on to families, given the long waiting lists that have more than doubled, in length of time, especially after Covid. We are not keeping up with the countries of the EU 27 and to recover the gap, an annual growth in funding of at least 10 billion euros for 5 years would be needed.

In the public finance documents – less than 2 billion euros per year are foreseen, therefore about a seventh of what is needed for the realignment.

If no action is taken, it will be necessary to move from a universal national health service to one based on a logic of selective universalism, which privileges access only for the most fragile. Not only that, to align with the level of the other European countries of reference, Italy lacks 30,000 doctors and 250,000 nurses. To fill this gap, our country should invest 30.5 billion euros, taking into account the greater need for personnel.

Given the lack of vocations and the limited number of medical faculties, the solution would be to offer them attractive economic conditions. Instead, Italian doctors earn on average 6% less than their European colleagues and nurses 40% less. “Without resources and without healthcare personnel, it is impossible to recover waiting lists even knowing that 65% of services were lost during the pandemic, from which the very elderly have suffered in particular.

Taking into account the approximately 12,000 doctors who retire each year, at least 15,000 would have to be hired each year for the next 10 years to fill the gap.

For nurses, the problem is even more striking: we have 5.7 per 1,000 inhabitants against 9.7 in EU countries: the shortage exceeds 250,000 units compared to European parameters.

In short, the situation is very critical, constant attention and a robust cultural and political vision of defense and relaunch of the NHS are needed. We hope that all the country’s progressive bodies will bring the question back to the center of the public debate, in order to recall the government to a serious and rapid political agenda, of responses to citizens’ right to health. Starting from the implementation of the PNRR, with the community houses, of the implementing decrees of the enabling law on non-self-sufficiency, of the search for necessary and urgent resources for the national health service, showing courage: to withdraw from the extra profits and financial income a “share of solidarity for health”, which could allow for an injection of human resources for the next three years necessary to restart the system efficiently and effectively.

Connecting hospital and territorial organizational structures, proximity services, by digitizing and profoundly innovating, so that no one is left behind or alone.

It can and must be done, convinced as we are that health is not a cost, but a present and future investment for the development of the whole of society.

However, it is true that conservative and right-wing governments don’t hear us, they don’t listen to the discomforts and protests that arise around the issue of health.

It is no coincidence that the 2 longest-running universalistic-based health services are in check. In England and Italy the crisis is very deep and by now the confrontation takes place in the form of strikes, because the cuts in financial resources have been profound and excruciating, above all for human resources and territorial services. It has been an intense year of strikes for England, doctors and nurses are on a war footing, they will strike for another 5 days from 13 July. The strike will be the longest period of industrial action in the history of the NHS.

The unprecedented action of the doctors, who are nothing but young, have up to eight years of experience as a doctor

specialized hospital or three years of practice already in general medicine, will take place from 13 July to 18 July. It will be the fourth strike this year, bringing considerable discomfort with thousands of services and interventions postponed. More than half a million diagnostic or specialist operations and procedures have been postponed due to the wave of strikes in the NHS that began in late 2022 in the bitter dispute with the Government over low wages in the NHS.

The British Medical Association (BMA) is calling for a ‘full reset’ of pay, which has been cut by 26 per cent over the past 10 years. The government has offered 5% to end the lawsuit. The BMA complaint is very strong:

“The NHS is one of the country’s proudest achievements and it is a shame that we have a government seemingly content to let it decline to the point of collapse, with decades of real pay cuts to doctors, alienating them and condemning them to an unbearable working condition”.

“Within days of the NHS’s 75th birthday, its shortage of workforce has left us with 7.4 million people on waiting lists for surgeries and procedures, 8,500 unfilled doctor posts in hospitals and doctors who manage barely surviving, tempted by a foreign government to leave the NHS, where they are paid £14 an hour, on contracts that value exactly twice as much.

Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Minister of Health Steve Barclay they don’t appear at all committed to wanting to resolve the situation.

Many of the so-called junior doctors have already left the UK for countries like Australia. Members of the Royal College of Nursing have announced they intend to continue strikes until Christmas, hospital consultants and specialists will also go on strike for 2 days in July. The BMA has said its members will go on strike on 20 and 21 July. Only the unions of those on fixed-term contracts have settled the matter with ministers, signing a contract for paramedics, nurses and physios, around one million NHS workers, who have agreed to a 5% pay rise for this year and a cash sum for last year.

But most unions representing NHS staff have rejected the offer and the NHS is on the brink of collapse.

“Hospitals will not be able to function normally if consultants, i.e. specialists, senior doctors on wards, go on strike to pursue their demands for salary and investment in public facilities,” said the chief executive of NHS Providers . “It has become incredibly difficult today to manage a hospital and other critical services.”

The British Medical Association (BMA) is trying to get ministers to roll back the 35% drop in the value of their salaries since 2008, in what have been years of hard pay cuts in real terms. A scenario is looming where “an indefinite retirement” could happen unless Rishi Sunak and Barclay come up with a better and more credible offer than the paltry 5% hike they proposed. The endless strikes are also dangerous for the health service. Patients are losing faith in the NHS, due to so many appointments being canceled and operations postponed. Public satisfaction with the service, already at a low level after Covid and Boris Johnson’s follies, could decline further if ministers, Parliament, Politics and the BMA do not resolve the dispute.

The government must put an end to this tug of war, paying doctors what they are worth and compensating what they have cut over the years and relaunching a major NHS redevelopment plan.

This would help keep doctors in the NHS, end reliance on expensive recruitment agencies and do justice to the English people’s right to health.

The government must step forward.

Ours too, don’t pull too hard, the NHS needs a breakthrough, so we can’t go on

Grace Labate

Researcher in health economics, former Undersecretary for Health

June 26, 2023

