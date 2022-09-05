Home Health “Public health is on the brink but politics is indifferent. Ready for a state of agitation “. Anaao doctors launch mobilization
The secretary Di Silverio to the parties: “We are overwhelmed every day by dozens and dozens of posts and slogans, in the absence of proposals and solutions resulting from an overall vision of public health problems. Which, in the meantime, dies, together with its human capital, doctors, health managers, nurses, every day more tired, unmotivated and fleeing from hospitals ”.

“The mobilization of Anaao Assomed doctors and health managers starts today, which we intend to extend to all colleagues who, together with us, want to defend the principles of the Constitution and the value of the work we do every day to protect the health of citizens”.

“It is a great responsibility that we take on in the face of a resigning government and on the eve of an important electoral appointment – he says Pierino Di SilverioNational Secretary Anaao Assomed – but we cannot remain inert while public health is on the brink of the total indifference of politics ”.

“We have been witnessing for a month – continues Di Silverio – a disarming electoral campaign due to the poverty of reasoning and proposals, achievable and concrete, in terms of the right to health of citizens and in defense of professionals who guarantee its collectability. We are overwhelmed every day by dozens and dozens of posts and slogans, in the absence of proposals and solutions resulting from an overall vision of public health problems. Which, in the meantime, dies, together with its human capital, doctors, health managers, nurses, every day more tired, unmotivated and fleeing from hospitals ”.

“Our mobilization, for the moment, will mark the presence of the category in hospital wards and in all workplaces. We will invite colleagues to wear a t-shirt to vindicate the rights of their work and those of citizens, firmly linked to compliance with Article 32 of the Constitution. We will promote assemblies in hospitals throughout Italy and other itinerant initiatives to sensitize politics to promote useful choices for the defense of public health that Anaao Assomed indicates in at least 5 priorities:

– Economic investments in the National Health Fund dedicated to human resources

– Tax exemption for ancillary work, and for the reduction of waiting lists, against a tax burden of 45%

– Decriminalization of the medical act

– Reform of the emergency-urgency system

– Reform of post-graduate training in the name of a training-work contract.

“We will measure the new government on the assumption of these 5 points as a priority on its agenda – warns Di Silverio – and we will not accept promises destined to fall on deaf ears. Ready to go, together with the other trade union organizations, to a state of agitation, the starting point for further initiatives. Public health runs out of time and we doctors and health managers have given too much of it. It is time to expect that politics, when it asks the citizens to vote, do its part and assume its responsibilities ”.

05 September 2022
© All rights reserved

