In principle, employees always have to take care of themselves how to get to work on time. Hecht emphasizes that this contractual obligation also applies to days when there are announced strikes and no buses or trains are running. It’s not an excuse like an illness. Alternatives for getting to work in this case are your own car or carpooling. If possible and reasonable, switching to bicycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, bike/car sharing offers or taxis is also conceivable.

There is no legal definition of what constitutes a “reasonable alternative”. According to Hecht, simply staying away from work on the day of the strike is by no means an alternative. Theoretically, employers could always insist that you show up for work on time – whatever the case may be. In practice, it will be important to discuss this with the employer as early as possible in advance – and then to see whether the company is accommodating and reacts in the interests of the employees. Since it is basically “no work, no wages”, it can also be the case that working hours that cannot be worked on Monday due to the strike may have to be made up.

Yes, in principle you have to pay for a taxi ride to work or for car sharing/rental cars yourself. A refund would also only be given on a goodwill basis, i.e. voluntarily. Here, too, it is best to discuss this with the company in advance.

Anyone who is expected to be coming to work later should definitely inform a supervisor in good time, preferably by telephone. This can also be done by e-mail if no one can be reached. Otherwise, you may risk a warning. In theory, time not worked due to being late can be deducted from wages. “But most employers will react with understanding,” says specialist lawyer Hecht. See also Traffic – Flixbus threatens a dispute over a 49-euro ticket with a reduction in the route network

There is usually no legal entitlement to this, but where possible, you can also work from home on a strike day by arrangement. Under certain circumstances, it may otherwise be an option to work off accumulated overtime or to apply for/take a day off at short notice. Here, too, it is crucial to speak to your superiors in good time.

In principle, children are also obliged to go to school during a warning strike, i.e. when buses or trains are not running. This means that either the parents then have to drive their children to school or the children have to switch to bicycles, for example. However, each school can decide for itself whether to exempt pupils from lessons. Parents and children should definitely pay attention to the information and advice letters from the schools.

If the day-care center is on strike and other care for the offspring is not possible (e.g. from relatives, friends or a babysitter), parents may be allowed to stay at home. However, more details must be agreed with the employer in individual cases, since the employment or collective agreement may have something different than the general regulation in the Civil Code.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook