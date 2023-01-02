With reference to the publication of notices for admission to specific training courses in General Medicine – three-year period 2022/2025, we inform you that the Notice of the Ministry of Health of 12.16.2022 containing:

1) the communication of publication on the BUR of the regional calls for admission to the specific training competition in general medicine for the three-year period 2022/2025, together with Annex A containing the details of the aforementioned regional calls, with attached links for the hypertext link ;

2) the communication of the publication on the BUR of the regional public notices for the admission of doctors, through a reserved ranking and without a scholarship, to the specific training courses in general medicine for the three-year period 2022/2025, together with Annex B containing the details of the aforementioned public notices, with attached links for the hypertext link;

It was published in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic – 4th Special Competitions and Exams series no. 100 of December 20, 2022.

The 30-day deadline granted to candidates for sending participation applications to the respective Regions and to the Autonomous Province of Trento will expire on January 19, 2023.

