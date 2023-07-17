Home » Puccini Festival, the decision: «Veronesi will no longer direct La Bohéme» – Corriere Fiorentino
Puccini Festival, the decision: «Veronesi will no longer direct La Bohéme» – Corriere Fiorentino

Puccini Festival, the decision: «Veronesi will no longer direct La Bohéme» – Corriere Fiorentino

Puccini Festival, the decision: «Veronesi will no longer conduct La Bohéme» Florentine CourierVeronesi fired after the case of La Bohème with the blindfold: “They defended the thinking of the Left” The Tyrrhenian SeaAlberto Veronesi conducts La Boheme blindfolded in protest, the audience doesn’t like it and boos Daily factBaldini (Lega): “Another script by Veronesi, it is now a source of embarrassment for everyone” – Luccaindiretta Lucca LiveAfter the “red” Boheme comes the purge: so they torpedoed the master Veronesi ilGiornale.itSee full coverage on Google News

