Puff pastry waffles filled with berries: breakfast in no time

You don’t necessarily have to mix batter to make delicious waffles. Even with ready-made puff pastry, the pastry succeeds perfectly, and in no time at all. Try these cute berry puff pastry waffles!

A quick breakfast is always better than no breakfast at all. And this recipe is really ready in 10 minutes. So ideal for those cases when you want a sweet snack in the shortest possible time.

Recipe for puff pastry waffles with berry filling

Personally, I’m a big waffle lover and can enjoy any kind of waffle. Whether sweet or savory, the main thing is that they taste good.

Puff pastry waffles are a great invention for anyone who loves quick and easy recipes. No more whisking eggs, no struggling to get the batter just right. We’ve already shown you an example of savory puff pastry waffles. Now we offer a recipe for everyone who has a special fondness for sweets.

You only need 3 ingredients

The best thing about this recipe is that it has a very short list of ingredients. Here’s everything you need except a waffle iron.

1 pack of puff pastry some berries of your choice, e.g. B. Strawberries and blueberries plus more for serving Baking spray optional: powdered sugar for dusting

Preparation is so quick and easy

If you are using frozen puff pastry, thaw it first. You can put the dough from the night before in the fridge.

Heat the waffle iron and spray the plates with cooking spray.

While the waffle iron is heating up, roll out the puff pastry. Cut out two circles of different sizes from the puff pastry, the large one should fit into the waffle iron. If you don’t have cookie cutters, you can use two round bowls or cut out the circles by hand.

Wash the berries and pat dry. Cut strawberries into slices.

Place the berries in the center of the larger circle of puff pastry. Since the puff pastry rises in the waffle iron, you should be careful not to fill it too much.

Place the small circle of puff pastry on top of the fruit. Fold the edges of the larger circle of puff pastry around the smaller one to form a sort of nest and press firmly with your fingers.

Place the filled puff pastry on the waffle maker and gently close without locking the lid. The puff pastry must expand in the waffle iron so the lid should be able to lift.

Bake the puff pastry waffles with berries for 5-10 minutes until golden brown.

Dust the finished waffles with powdered sugar, top with other toppings of your choice and enjoy!

