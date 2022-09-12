Cause

The bags are a blemish that causes a more or less marked swelling in the lower eyelid area. Unlike dark circles, bags under the eyes appear neither sunken nor dark but protruding and light.

Between causes of bags and swollen eyes we certainly find a genetic predisposition that leads to accumulation of liquids under the eyes and often also in other parts of the body. To worsen the situation are aging, fatigue, an unbalanced diet and unhealthy habits such as cigarette smoking, excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages or prolonged exposure to sunlight without adequate protection. .

Puffy eyes can also be a consequence of allergies, conjunctivitis, rosacea or other eye problems that require a medical examination; in these cases, however, the bags are associated with other symptoms such as pain, redness, itching. When the bags under the eyes are not linked to any health problem, they do not give any additional symptoms other than lower eyelid edema.

Remedies

Since the main cause of bags under the eyes is a genetic predisposition, eradicating them is not at all easy. Those who suffer from this imperfection can however adopt strategies, behaviors and remedies that they can reduce the problem or at least prevent it from getting worse over time.

Drink more water

Puffy bags and eyes can be a consequence of dehydration, and keeping the body hydrated can help reduce edema. Drinking at least eight glasses of water a day can therefore help relieve swelling. Those who cannot drink enough water can try to increase the intake of liquids thanks to herbal teas, flavored waters, soups and broths.

Avoid alcohol

Alcohol is responsible for numerous health problems and can also make certain blemishes worse, including puffy eyes and bags. Alcoholic beverages tend to dehydrate the body and should therefore be avoided.

Stop smoking

There are many reasons why you should stop smoking: one of them, although not the most important, is to improve the appearance of the skin. In fact, cigarette smoke causes less oxygen to reach all tissues and leads to a greater consumption of vitamin C, a vitamin with an antioxidant action and involved in the synthesis of collagen. Oxygen deficiency and vitamin C deficiency in smokers are just two of the factors that lead to faster tissue aging and, among other things, worsen bags and puffy eyes.

Reduce the consumption of salt

Table salt contains sodium which can cause the body to retain fluids, making puffy eyes and bags worse, and water retention in general. To reduce the consumption of salt, the consumption of packaged foods should be avoided as much as possible, in particular cheeses, cured meats and processed foods to which salt has been added. Other mineral salts such as potassium and magnesium present in good quantities in plant-based foods, on the other hand, help reduce excess fluids, also reducing bags and swelling of the eyes. Better a diet with fresh and healthy food, seasoned with tasty spices and a little salt.

Get enough sleep

Sleeping is essential for overall health and also for improving the appearance of the skin, including that around the eyes. An adult should sleep an average of 7-9 hours per night. Those who sleep little and badly should investigate the cause of insomnia and look for remedies to get enough sleep: reducing stress, setting a “rest routine”, creating a comfortable environment and sipping relaxing herbal teas before going to bed are some useful strategies for start sleeping well.

Raise your legs

Swollen bags and eyes are caused by an accumulation of fluids that can be caused by poor blood and lymphatic circulation. Raising your legs during the day or while sleeping may help to improve the situation. For example, you can do a draining stretch after physical activity, or simply keep your legs raised against a wall for three to five minutes, one to three times a day. During the night, however, to keep the legs raised, you can insert pillows at the foot of the bed, inserting them between the mattress and the mattress cover, so that they remain in place without moving.

Cold compresses

Cold packs help relieve tired and swollen eyes and can help reduce bags under the eyes by acting on blood circulation and skin tone. To make cold packs, you can use natural remedies such as cucumber or infusions of chamomile and green tea. If you use cucumber you can proceed as follows: blend a small portion of cucumber and place the cream on a sterile gauze; place the gauze in the freezer for fifteen to twenty minutes, then apply it to the bag area for about twenty minutes. To make cold eye packs with chamomile or green tea, it is sufficient to prepare a concentrated infusion, leaving the herbs in hot water for a quarter of an hour. At the end of the infusion it is filtered and left to cool first at room temperature and then in the refrigerator for a day. The infusion is used by soaking a gauze or a cotton ball to leave in the freezer for a quarter of an hour and then to be used for compresses under the eyes for ten to twenty minutes. These natural remedies have an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and decongestant action and, if used consistently two or three times a week, they help deflate the bags over time.

Nasal washings

Nasal washes have many benefits including reducing eye swelling. They are carried out by irrigating the nostrils with a saline solution, using a syringe without a needle or a special container called a lota. They are used to remove mucus and dust and can also be useful for deflating the eyes.

Remove make-up

Removing make-up before going to sleep helps prevent irritation and keep the eye area younger. For prevent puffy eyes and bags it is therefore better to avoid going to bed with mascara, eye liner or eyeshadow. Make-up should be removed with a mild cleanser; subsequently, it is advisable to apply a specific cream with a decongestant action to the eye contour area.