Puffy face and increased fat on the back, the symptoms of Cushing’s syndrome (which is now also treated with a drug)

The face swells and becomes round like a full moon. But the symptoms of Cushing’s syndrome is also weight gain concentrated on the abdomen and back.

Cushing’s syndrome symptoms

Cushing’s syndrome is a rare condition resulting from an excess of cortisol in the body (which can be caused by a pituitary tumor), and brings with it a long list of symptoms. For some of those affected, it is also difficult to tie their shoes or simply get out of bed.

Recently the spotlight has turned on the syndrome due to the hypothesis advanced that the Russian president Vladimir Putin could also suffer from it. But then the pathology returned to the shadows. A new drug, which for some months has obtained reimbursement from the Italian drug agency Aifais described by experts as “a quantum leap” in patient care.

The stage of the #ThisCushing global awareness campaign, in Rome at the just concluded congress of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE) – with a photographic exhibition curated by the award-winning photographer Stefano Schirato, which represents the moments of the patients’ daily lives – it was an opportunity to take stock of diagnosis and treatment. «In Italy there are about 3 thousand patients, over 50,000 in Europe, three-quarters of them young women aged between 20-30, who have been diagnosed with this rare diseasedetermined by an excess of the hormone cortisol», explains Annamaria Colao, past president of the EIS, full professor of Endocrinology at the University of Naples Federico II.

«Those who suffer from it are often forced to resort to surgery, removing the tumor in thepituitary gland. In case of failure, or when the patient is not a candidate for surgery, it is possible to switch to drug therapy. “The new drug, whose active ingredient is osilodrostat”, was “approved in 2020 by the American Food and Drug Administration” and last January by Aifa which established its reimbursement”, says Gianluca Aimaretti, newly elected president of Sie and director of the Department of Translational Medicine (Dimet) of the University of Eastern Piedmont.

«The therapeutic option, in this case, is aimed at those patients for whom surgery is not indicated or has not been curative. According to the pivotal phase III LINC-3 study, published in the ‘Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology’, maintenance of complete response, i.e. reduction in cortisol level, was achieved by 86.1% of patients and 81%. In a subsequent multicenter study, with a clinically meaningful improvement in quality of life.”

Cushing’s syndrome is not yet listed as a rare disease

Despite this step forward, today in Italy – experts warn – it is necessary to speed up the diagnostic process. «Cushing’s syndrome has very common symptoms, such as trivially high cholesterol, hypertension and hyperglycemia, which can be confused with the manifestations of other less serious and complex pathologies. All of this leads to delays in diagnosis of up to 5-7 years», remarked Colao and Aimaretti. “To diagnose the syndrome earlier and reduce the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular complications – they ask – Cushing’s syndrome needs to be listed as a rare disease as soon as possible because, if not identified promptly and not adequately treated, it can increase the risk of mortality”.

