Puglia and Campania they raise the wall against the early return to hospitals of unvaccinated doctors and health workers decided with the first decree of the Meloni government. There Puglia announces that it will maintain the regional law which provides for the vaccination obligation also against the Covid for healthcare professionals and stipulating that i no vax they cannot be in contact with at-risk patients admitted to hospitals. And Campania also announces a hard line against no vax health workers who, however, it must be said, are a few thousand.

Puglia defends its vaccination obligation

The regional law provides that “in order to prevent and control the transmission of infections to patients, their families, other operators and the community”, the Puglia Region identifies “the departments where to allow access only to operators who have complied with the indications of the National Vaccine Prevention Plan in force “.

The vaccine obligation for healthcare workers in Puglia does not only concern the Covid but another 10 vaccines, the same ones also foreseen by the national plan. A rule that would seem to conflict with the provision approved by the Government which suspends the vaccination obligation for health professionals, and for which the new undersecretary Marcello Gemstone (Fdi) announced the appeal.

The response of the Apulian governor Michele is ready Emiliano: “Gemmato is a long-time politician and should know that between national laws and regional laws in competing matters such as Healthcare, there is no hierarchical relationship that makes the former prevail over the latter, unless there is a lesion of the powers of the Parliament. But the latter must be promptly challenged by the Government, which did not happen in our case, as the law in question is of 2021 ».

The Campania directive on no vax to hospitals

Campania also makes a choice inspired by greater prudence: in fact, a directive signed by President Vincenzo has been sent to the General Managers of the Local Health Authorities and Hospitals. By Lucawith which “it is obligatory to define the use of unvaccinated health personnel, protecting the health of vaccinated patients and operators”.