(ANSA) – BARI, 30 OCT – A child from the province of Lecce awaits the green light from the ASL for the administration of a drug, hydrocortisone, which would save him from surgery and the risk of a hemiparesis. His parents wait and in the meantime the little one is being treated at the Meyer in Florence. To tell his story is the vice-president of the Apulian regional council, Cristian Casili: “The right to health – says the exponent of the 5-star Movement – must be guaranteed and stories like this must not pass over in silence. The little one, who lives in the our province, is currently being treated in the Neuroscience department of the Meyer in Florence, waiting for the ASL of Lecce to authorize the administration of the hydrocortisone that has been prescribed for him and which he has been waiting for for over a month. A pharmacological attempt to avoid the operation of ‘hemispherectomy’ which would cause him a hemiparesis. A hope that Giulio and his father Giancarlo, whom I met in recent days, must not lose “.



The Salento health authority should authorize the use of the drug off label, that is, outside the cases provided for by the AIFA, so in essence it would be an experiment. “After speaking with him – continues Casili – I wrote to Commissioner Stefano Rossi asking for immediate action. I hope for an immediate response from the ASL: if there are any critical issues we can work in synergy to solve them, but the child and his family will not they must feel abandoned by the institutions “. The child’s father made the request to the ASL on September 20, but to date he has not had any news yet. The little one, with considerable economic efforts, is subjected to 12 weekly rehabilitation sessions of which, after several complaints, the father managed to obtain 5 in the agreement.



“This is inconceivable”, concludes Casili. (HANDLE).

