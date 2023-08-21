Puglia Life Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 2989/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13882/2022 proposed by Puglia Life Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference Standing for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, and vis-à-vis the Region of Sicily, the Abruzzo Region, the Molise Region, the Sicilian Region – Department of Health, the Valle Autonomous Region D’Aosta, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano Alto Adige, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Tuscany Region , Umbria Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Veneto Region, Trentino Alto Adige Sudtirol Autonomous Region.

Attachments:

Puglia Life Srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 2989 of 080623 (ZIP 2.09 Mb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

