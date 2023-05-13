Puglia. Yet another recovery plan, healthcare at risk of collapse

by Antonio Mazzarella and Domenico Ficco

11 MAG – Dear Director,

the recent regional provisions contained in the DGR 412 of 28/3/2023 which, in fact, confirms Puglia among the regions in the Recovery Plan prefiguring its commissioning, provide, due to the heavy deficit of the SSR in the financial year 2022, drastic measures to the containment of health expenditure: blocking of all types of personnel recruitment, including bankruptcy procedures in progress and/or planned, new positions of responsibility for Complex and Simple Structures, purchases of social-health services from accredited private individuals and from structures outside the region unless duly authorised, significant reduction in pharmaceutical expenditure and medical devices, prohibition of spending on investments for structural adjustment, technological upgrading, for the purchase of durable goods and services by each public health authority (subject to measures of extreme urgency previously authorized by the Region) and the inevitable reorganization of the hospital and territorial network, in order to “concentrate the provision of specific activities of particular complexity in the reference structures only”(?).

The above, in order to ensure the economic and financial balance in the years 2023 and 2024.

Despite(!) these very strict measures, the Region imposes on public companies:

– increase in the qualitative and quantitative levels of production at least equal to those recorded in 2019;

– the reduction of waiting lists;

– achievement of the objectives envisaged by the regional prevention plan with particular reference to organized screening programs for the prevention of breast, colorectal and cervical cancers;

– provisions for the reduction of extra-regional passive mobility.

We are aware that the DGR 412/23 is the result of a Government imposition that will further penalize the southern regions such as Puglia, already in serious suffering due to a ten-year under-financing of the Regional Health Fund compared to other regions with the same number of population ( over 200 million euros less per year). Therefore, we share the grievances and protests of President Emiliano within the State-Regions Conference and the contrast to the law on differentiated autonomy which would deal a mortal blow to the NHS by denying rights to millions of citizens.

However, despite the reassuring statements of the Governor on social and health assistance that would continue to be guaranteed without intervening on new taxes to the Pugliesi, we cannot exempt ourselves from some considerations:

1) The deficit of the SSR is a constant in the Apulian budget, in particular with reference to pharmaceutical expenditure and medical devices, passive mobility, purchases of goods and services from private individuals, investments, works and purchases of durable goods that are not always justifiable and not very transparent in procedures, so as to determine some excellent arrests and investigations by the judiciary still in progress;

2) With serious delay, the Region realizes its responsibility for the omitted checks and takes over the management of the various expenditure items, so far at the total discretion of the Health Trusts;

3) The blocking of recruitments, of any type (including competitions already completed) and of tasks in Complex and Simple Structures (the number of which, we recall, is that established by the same Region for each Company on the basis of Ministerial Decree 70/2015 and whose attribution is a matter of the Supplementary Company Contracts) appears in evident contrast with the reality of the serious shortage of personnel. Puglia has, compared to other regions with the same number of population, a significant gap in the workforce (3,000 doctors and 15,000 nurses less than Emilia-Romagna), among other things at 70% with a fixed-term employment relationship .

How can we think, in this situation, of maintaining the qualitative and quantitative levels, reducing waiting lists, achieving the objectives set by the screening programmes, reducing passive mobility?

Once again, therefore, staff cuts continue to be used to “fix” budgets.

To date, the only obvious result is the total blockage of all types of personnel recruitment and the paralysis of activities.

The bogeyman of the automatic forfeiture, provided for in the DGR, of defaulting General Managers even prevents the signing of the individual contract by the winners of competitions already completed (presumable source of legal disputes) pending regional approval with serious repercussions on assistance.

Let’s just try to imagine the bureaucratic times necessary for companies to forward the requests to the Region, the evaluation by the (few) officials of the Health Department, the possible request for clarification and, finally, the coveted (or denied) authorization. Summer is upon us and we fear that the problem of the shortage of doctors and nurses in the Emergency Departments will arise again dramatically, to which will be added the serious operational difficulties of other departments awaiting authorization to hire staff.

We therefore believe that the full involvement of all the trade unions signing the CCNL at the regional level and, subsequently, at the company level is mandatory, necessary and urgent to define the welfare standards in terms of personnel and complete the recruitment procedures .

Only then will it be possible to share paths and procedures to implement the other measures envisaged by the DGR412: prescriptive appropriateness, reduction of waiting lists, passive mobility, screening programs, to which we allow ourselves to add the need for a radical review of territorial assistance models anachronistically based on the studies of GPs/PLS isolated and detached from the system. All topics that require interventions articulated over time, wide-ranging involving operators and citizens through information/training/awareness programs and punctual checks/verifications of company management and any sanctions for defaulters at all levels.

If the situation remains “blocked”, the SSR risks collapse. The only one to take advantage of it will be private healthcare with a further massive entry into all sectors of social and healthcare assistance, pace of the public, solidarity and universal NHS (which appears to be the ultimate goal of the current government).

Antonio Mazzarella

Regional secretary of doctors and health managers Fp Cgil Puglia

Dominic Ficco

Regional Secretary Fp Cgil Puglia

11 maggio 2023

