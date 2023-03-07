Rare and progressive condition, today therapeutic prospects from a new molecule

Symptoms described as non-specific, high mortality, diagnosis delayed for years and reduced quality of life with significant limitations on all major daily activities. Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), the breath-taking disease, is one of the 5 types of pulmonary hypertension (PI), a serious respiratory disease affecting the lungs and heart.

PAH is rare, little known, progressive and disabling, affecting the ability to work and perform more normal activities such as climbing stairs, walking even short distances and getting dressed. It is therefore important to increase knowledge and awareness of this serious condition which mainly affects women compared to men, is diagnosed on average around the age of 50 and, if not adequately treated, degenerates, also involving the failing heart.









