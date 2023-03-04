Home Health Pulmonary fibrosis: Researchers find therapeutic approach | News.at
Health

by admin
In pulmonary fibrosis, tissue that actually controls breathing progressively becomes scar tissue. Especially in connection with “Long Covid”, this change comes into focus because millions of people are at risk of developing “Covid pulmonary fibrosis”, writes a US research team led by the Austrian scientist Gerlinde Wernig in the journal “PNAS”. They have now identified metabolic products whose inhibition could bring relief. This allowed the original balance in the immune system to be restored.

