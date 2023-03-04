In pulmonary fibrosis, tissue that actually controls breathing progressively becomes scar tissue. Especially in connection with “Long Covid”, this change comes into focus because millions of people are at risk of developing “Covid pulmonary fibrosis”, writes a US research team led by the Austrian scientist Gerlinde Wernig in the journal “PNAS”. They have now identified metabolic products whose inhibition could bring relief. This allowed the original balance in the immune system to be restored.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.